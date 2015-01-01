पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टूरिज्म:लॉकडाउन के बाद सरदार सरोवर बांध पर बनी स्टैच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी के कारण 40 प्रतिशत बढ़ गया पर्यटन

इंदौर2 घंटे पहले
ट्रैवल एजेंटों से चर्चा करते गुजरात पर्यटन के अधिकारी
  • गुजरात टूरिज्म के अधिकारियों ने इंदौर में ट्रैवल एजेंट एसोसिएशन से की चर्चा

लॉकडाउन के बाद पर्यटन उद्योग फिर से सकारात्मकता की ओर बढ़ रहा है। लंबे समय से घरों में रह रहे लोग न केवल अब घरों से निकलने लगे हैं, बल्कि विदेश के बजाय देशभर के स्थानों पर घूमने के लिए पहुंचने लगे हैं। कोरोना काल के बाद के दो महीने में ही सरदार सरोवर बांध पर बने स्टैच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी के कारण गुजरात का पर्यटन उद्योग 40 प्रतिशत तक बढ़ गया है। यह बात टूरिज्म कॉर्पोरेशन ऑफ गुजरात लिमिटेड के टूरिस्ट ऑफिसर अजीत कुमार शर्मा ने शहर में बुधवार को ट्रैवल एसोसिएशन के पदाधिकारियों से साझा की।

उन्होंने कहा कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण नियमानुसार स्टैच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी देखने के लिए रोज 2500 पर्यटकों को ही प्रवेश दिया जा रहा है और करीब 10 हजार पर्यटक इसे बाहर से ही देखकर लौट रहे हैं। लॉकडाउन के पहले प्रतिदिन यहां आने वाले पर्यटकों की संख्या 15 से 20 हजार होती थी। सी प्लेन में तीन हजार एडवांस बुकिंग हो चुकी है। गुजरात में पर्यटकों को आमंत्रित करने के लिए इस बार रण उत्सव भी हो रहा है।

स्थानीय पर्यटन पर बल

गुजरात के पर्यटन को बढ़ावा देने के लिए इंदौर और भोपाल के टूर प्लानर और ट्रैवल एजेंट्स को जोड़ने की बात की जा रही है। ट्रैवल एजेंट्स एसोसिएशन ऑफ इंडिया मप्र व छत्तीसगढ़ चैप्टर के चेयरमैन हेमेंद्रसिंह जादौन ने सेमिनार में कहा कि कोरोना के कारण अभी घरेलू पर्यटन पर ध्यान दिया जा रहा है। ऐसे में हमें प्रदेश और पड़ोसी राज्यों के पर्यटन स्थलों को जानने का मौका मिलेगा। अब मौका है कि हम अंतरराष्ट्रीय पर्यटन के बजाय स्थानीय पर्यटन पर बल दें।

