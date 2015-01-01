पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:टाउनशिप, गार्डन, हाॅस्पिटल, होटल की बल्क कम्पोस्ट पिट 20 तक शुरू करें : निगमायुक्त

इंदौर2 घंटे पहले
निगमायुक्त प्रतिभा पाल
  • स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण 2021

विभिन्न टाउनशिप, रहवासी संगठनों, हाॅस्पिटल, गार्डन, होटल, अन्य बल्क वेस्ट जनरेट संगठनों के साथ निगम अधिकारियों की बुधवार को रवींद्र नाटयगृह में बैठक हुई। इसमें सभी स्थानों पर लगी बल्क कम्पोस्ट पिट 20 नवंबर तक शुरू करने के निर्देश दिए गए। निगमायुक्त प्रतिभा पाल ने कहा इन सभी स्थानों पर कम्पोस्ट खाद का निर्माण करने की यनिट स्थापित की गई है।

स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण 2021 की टूल किट में जरूरी है कि इंदौर को सेवन स्टार रैकिंग प्राप्त करने के लिए गीले कचरे का निपटान टाउनशिप, रहवासी संघ, होटल, हाॅस्पिटल, रेस्त्रां, गार्डन व अन्य बल्क जनरेटेड स्थान के परिसर में ही होना चाहिए।

इसके लिए भवन अधिकारी व भवन निरीक्षकों द्वारा सर्वे किया गया था। बैठक में सभी से पूछा गया कि बल्क वेस्ट यूनिट किस स्थिति में है और वर्तमान में वह कार्य कर रही है या नहीं। किसी कारण से यूनिट बंद है तो वह 20 नवंबर तक शुरू कर लें ताकि गीले कचरे से 100 प्रतिशत कम्पोस्ट खाद का निर्माण किया जा सके।

