सेक्स स्कैंडल की इनसाइड स्टोरी:लड़कियों को बांग्लादेश से तार के नीचे से लाते गुलाम जैसा रखते, छोटे कपड़े पहनने की ट्रेनिंग के साथ निखार के लिए लगाते थे उबटन

इंदौर7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
डीआईजी हरिनारायण चारी मिश्रा गिरफ्त में आए सागर जैन से पूछताछ करते हुए।

बांग्लादेश से अगुआ कर इंदौर लाई गई युवतियों को नशे के लिए एमडी ड्रग्स उपलब्ध करवाने वाले सैक्स रैकेट के कुख्यात सरगना सैंडो उर्फ सागर जैन को विजय नगर पुलिस ने दिल्ली से गिरफ्तार किया है। बदमाश इंदौर में सबसे बड़ा सेक्स स्कैंडल संचालित करता था और इसी में वह कुख्यात भी है। जब बांग्लादेशी लड़कियों को रिहा करवाया तो बदमाश का नाम सामने आया। पुलिस उसे पकड़ती इसके पहले वह भाग गया था। दीपावली के पहले उसने अपनी लोकेशन बदली औऱ दिल्ली में एक गर्लफ्रेंड के यहां रहने पहुंच गया था। वहीं, से पुलिस ने तकनीकी तरीके से उसे पकड़ा है। पुलिस उससे पूछताछ कर रही है।

रशियन लड़कियों के बाद बांग्लादेश का किया था रुख, परिजनों ने दी थी खुली चुनौती
सरगना सागर जैन को लेकर सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार वह इस धंधे में 7-8 साल से लिप्त है। सागर पहले लड़कियों की सप्लाई करता था, जिसके एवज में उसे कमीशन मिलता था। इंदौर में रशियन लड़कियों की मांग ज्यादा होने से शुरुआत में उसका पूरा फोकस रशियन लड़कियों पर ही रहता था। रशियन लड़कियों को यहां तक लाने में परेशानी तो आती ही थी, साथ ही उनके द्वारा ज्यादा रुपए मांगने पर इसे ज्यादा कमीशन में भी कम ही मिलता था। ऐसे में उसने अन्य एजेंटों के जरिए बांग्लादेश से लड़कियों को लाने का काम शुरू किया।

लड़कियों सप्लाई करने के दौरान ही उसका एक अन्य व्यक्ति से संपर्क हुआ, जो ड्रग्स के कारोबार में लिप्त था। यहीं से सागर भी ड्रग्स के कारोबार में उतर गया। सागर सबसे महंगे एमडी और एलएसडी ड्रग्स ही सप्लाई करता था। यह भी पता चला है कि पुलिस जब भी सागर को पकड़ने उसके घर गई, परिवार वालों ने सपोर्ट नहीं किया। यहां तक की उन्होंने तो पुलिस को चैलेंज कर दिया था कि उसे पकड़कर दिखाओ। इसके बाद पुलिस दिल्ली और मुंबई में 7 दिन रही और आखिरकार उसे पकड़कर लाई।

पुलिस दोपहर में सागर जैन को पूछताछ के लिए कंट्रोल रूम लेकर पहुंची।
पुलिस दोपहर में सागर जैन को पूछताछ के लिए कंट्रोल रूम लेकर पहुंची।

आंखों से पहचानते थे बांग्लादेशी लड़की है या नहीं
बांग्लादेशी लड़कियों को यहां तक लाने के पीछे की कहानी जो सामने आई उसके अनुसार बांग्लादेश के एजेंट गरीब परिवार की लड़कियों को काम दिलाने के बहाने अवैध रूप से बार्डर पार करवाकर कोलकाता तक लाते थे। यहां पर इन्हें एक सप्ताह से ज्यादा समय तक रखकर उनकी बॉडी लैंग्वेज सहित सभी प्रकार की ट्रेनिंग दी जाती थी। ट्रेंड होने पर लड़कियों को मुंबई तक पहुंचा दिया जाता था।

यहां पर इन्हें फिर से तौर तरीके सिखाने के बाद इनके कुछ फोटो ले लिए जाते थे। इन फोटो को मुंबई का एजेंट मेट्रो सिटी में मौजूद अन्य एजेंटों को भेजता था। इसके बाद शहरों से आई डिमांड के अनुसार लड़कियों को उन सिटी तक पहुंचा दिया जाता था। लड़कियों को मुंबई से रवाना करने के पहले उनके दस्तावेज वहीं पर रखवा लिए जाते थे। लड़कियां बांग्लादेश की ही हैं, बताया जाता है कि इसकी पहचान एजेंट आंखों के जरिए किया करते थे। ये सूरत के स्पा सेंटरों के अलावा इंदौर,भोपाल,ग्वालियर, पूणे, मुंबई, बेंगलुरु में भी युवतियां सप्लाई करते थे।

तार के नीचे से बॉर्डर पार करवाकर लाते थे इंडिया में
बांग्लादेश की युवतियों के अपहरण और मानव तस्करी कांड में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा किया था। विजयनगर पुलिस को एक युवती ने 11 साल पहले हुई अपनी आप बीती बताई थी। युवती ने पुलिस को बताया कि 2009 में 15 साल की थी। मां के गुजर जाने के बाद पढ़ाई का तनाव था। फीस नहीं भरने पर एक पेड़ के नीचे रो रही थी, तभी एक युवती और युवक आए। बोले भारत काफी अच्छा है। वहां पढ़ाई भी होगी और पैसे भी अच्छे मिलेंगे। उनकी बातों में आ गई। फिर इंडिया बॉर्डर तक पहुंचे। वहां तार के नीचे से निकाला। रातभर पैदल चलना पड़ा। सुबह मुर्शिदाबाद पहुंचे। वहां एक आदमी ने अपने घर में पनाह दी। यहां से युवक-युवती चले गए।

छोटे कपड़े पहनाते, हल्दी वाला उबटन भी लगाते थे
युवती के अनुसार फिर उसे कोलकाता लाया गया। वहां 15 दिन तक छोटे कपड़े पहनने का दबाब बनाया। पीटा और भूखा भी रखा गया। यहां कई बार हल्दी की उबटन लगाई। एक महीने बाद मुंबई ले गए। वहां एक लाख रुपए में किसी एजेंट को बेच दिया। उस एजेंट ने मेरा शोषण करवाकर लाखों रुपए कमाए। फिर एक मेरा सौदा कर दिया। इंदौर के 7-8 दलालों ने उसे लाखों रुपए देकर खरीदा। वे इंदौर लेकर आए उसका दिन में कई बार शोषण किया गया। कई ग्राहकों को रोजाना लाते थे। कई बार पीटा गया। एक दिन उसे दलाल कहीं ले जा रहा था, तभी एक युवक ने उसे रोते देखा। उसने पूछा तो मैंने आपबीती बताई। आखिरकार उस युवक ने दलाल से छुड़वाया।

बात नहीं मानने पर सिगरेट से जलाते और बेल्ट से पीटते थे
पुलिस पूछताछ में खुलासा हुआ था कि बांग्लादेश से बगैर पासपोर्ट, वीजा के लाने के बाद युवतियों को बंधक बनाकर गुलामों की तरह रखा जाता था। बात नहीं मानने पर सिगरेट से जलाया जाता और बेल्ट से पीटा जाता था। यह खुलासा आरोपियों से मुक्त कराई गईं 17 लड़कियों ने पुलिस के सामने किया है।

बांग्लादेश, मुर्शिदाबाद, मुंबई होते हुए इंदौर लाई जातीं
युवतियों को दलाल बांग्लादेश, मुर्शिदाबाद, मुंबई होते हुए इंदौर लाते थे। टूटी-फूटी हिंदी बोलने वाली बांग्लादेशी युवतियों ने बताया था कि बांग्लादेश के एजेंट भारत के एजेंटों की डिमांड पर ऐसे घरों की लड़कियों की तलाश करते हैं, जिनकी आर्थिक स्थिति कमजोर रहती है। कई तो तलाकशुदा व विधवा को भी नौकरी दिलाने के बहाने परिवार वालों की सहमति पर लाते हैं।

परिवार को बताते स्टील, खिलौना फैक्टरी या अन्य उद्योगों में काम करती हैं युवतियों
युवतियों ने बताया कि उन्हें अलग-अलग शहरों में बंधक बनाकर रखा जाता था। इनके परिवार वालों को यह बताया जाता था कि वे यहां स्टील फैक्टरी, खिलौना फैक्टरी या अन्य उद्योगों में काम करती हैं। इन्हें 5 से 10 हजार वेतन मिलता है जो एक एप के जरिए उन्हीं के सामने उनके परिजन के खातों में डलवा दिया जाता था। सिर्फ रहने, खाने व कॉस्मेटिक के खर्च का पैसा दिया जाता था। एक युवती ने बताया कि उसे एजेंटों के जरिए एक नहीं, चार बार बेचा गया है। एजेंटों ने इनके लिए कोड वर्ड बना रखे थे।

यह है पूरा मामला
अक्टूबर के आखरी सप्ताह में विजय नगर पुलिस ने महालक्ष्मी नगर के एक होटल में बंधक बनाकर रखी गईं 13 लड़कियों को छुड़ाया था। इनमें से नौ बांग्लादेश से और चार पश्चिम बंगाल, महाराष्ट्र और बिहार से थीं। सभी को नौकरी के बहाने लाया गया था और सेक्स रैकेट में झोंक दिया गया था। बांग्लादेश से युवतियों को अवैध तरीके से बॉर्डर पार कराकर लाया गया था। जांच में हाई प्रोफाइल सेक्स रैकेट का खुलासा तब हुआ था, जब मुंबई की दो मॉडल युवतियों ने यहां बंधक बनाकर दुष्कर्म का केस दर्ज कराया था। युवतियों को मॉडलिंग के बहाने बुलाकर यहां जिस्मफरोशी के धंधे में डाल दिया गया था।

