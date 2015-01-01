पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

युवतियों का ड्रग्स कनेक्शन:सागर ने सेक्स स्कैंडल में लड़कियों को धकेला, एमडी ड्रग्स सप्लाई की, दिल्ली में गर्लफ्रेंड के फ्लैट पर छिपा था, वाट्सएप नंबर से करता था बात

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पुलिस आरोपी सागर जैन को पूछताछ के लिए दोपहर में पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम लेकर पहुंची।
  • बांग्लादेशी लड़कियों का अपहरण कर इंदौर में स्कैंडल चलाने वाला फरार आरोपी राज भी गाजियाबाद से पकड़ाया

बांग्लादेश से अगुआ कर इंदौर लाई गई युवतियों को नशे के लिए एमडी ड्रग्स उपलब्ध करवाने वाले सैक्स रैकेट के कुख्यात सरगना सैंडो उर्फ सागर जैन को विजय नगर पुलिस ने दिल्ली से गिरफ्तार किया है। बुधवार को पुलिस उसे पूछताछ के लिए कंट्रोल रूम लेकर आई। बदमाश इंदौर में सबसे बड़ा सेक्स स्कैंडल संचालित करता था और इसी में वह कुख्यात भी है। जब बांग्लादेशी लड़कियों को रिहा करवाया तो बदमाश का नाम सामने आया।

पुलिस उसे पकड़ती इसके पहले वह भाग गया था। दीपावली के पहले उसने अपनी लोकेशन बदली औऱ दिल्ली में एक गर्लफ्रेंड के यहां रहने पहुंच गया था। वहीं से पुलिस ने तकनीक का उपयोग कर उसे पकड़ा है। उधर, पुलिस ने बांग्लादेशी लड़कियों के अपहरण औऱ स्कैंडल संचालित करने वाली गैंग के फरार आरोपी को भी गाजियाबाद से पकड़ा है।

विजय नगर पुलिस एक महीने से इंदौर में बड़ा स्कैंडल संचालित करने वाले जैन को तलाश रही थी। आरोपी की बांग्लादेशी लड़कियों के अपहरण और मानव तस्करी के मामले में तलाश थी। विजय नगर टीआई तहजीब काजी की टीम ने जैसे ही महालक्ष्मी नगर में दबिश दी थी तब बदमाश सैंडो का नाम सामने आया था। पुलिस की धरपकड़ के पहले ही वह भाग निकला था। पुलिस ने उसकी तलाश में तीन-चार बार अलग-अलग जगहों पर टीम भेजी, लेकिन वह नहीं मिला था। दीपावली के बाद टीआई काजी को एक लिंक मिली थी कि वे जिन तीन आरोपियों को खोज रहे हैं वे दिल्ली के आसपास हो सकते हैं।

पुलिस ने फिर नई तकनीकों और सूत्रों पर काम करना शुरू कर दिया, क्योंकि आरोपियों ने अपने मोबाइल बंद कर लिए थे। इसलिए उनका संपर्क नहीं मिल रहा है। आखिर पुलिस को एक लिंक मिली जिसमें आऱोपी सैंडो की लोकेशन ट्रेस हुई। पता चला कि वह दिल्ली में अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड के घर छिपा हुआ है। वह घर से बाहर निकलता ही नहीं है। उसकी गर्लफ्रेंड ही उसे रोजाना बाहर की जानकारियां देती है। बाजार भी गर्लफ्रेंड ही जाती थी। आरोपी सैंडो तो अपना मोबाइल छिपा चुका था औऱ एक नए नंबर से कभी कभार सिर्फ वाट्सएप कॉलिंग करता था।

सागर जैन को पुलिस ने दिल्ली से पकड़ा।
सागर जैन को पुलिस ने दिल्ली से पकड़ा।

टीआई काजी की टीम ने नई तकनीकों को आधार बनाया औऱ आऱोपी के फ्लैट के सामने दस्तक दे दी। फिर अचानक टीम उस फ्लैट पर पहुंची जहां सैंडो ठहरा था। वहां दबिश देकर सैंडो को हिरासत में लिया और सीधे इंदौर ले आए। हालांकि उसकी गर्लफ्रेंड का कोई दोष सामने नहीं आया, इसलिए अभी उसे वहीं छोड़ दिया। यदि जरूरत पड़ी तो उसे भी पूछताछ के लिए लाएंगे।

20 लड़कियों से संपर्कः मुंबई से लाता था एमडी ड्रग्स
आऱोपी ने कबूला कि वह बांग्लादेशी लड़कियों के स्कैंडल को चलवाने के लिए उन्हें नशा सप्लाई कराता था। वह धीरे-धीरे उन्हें एमडी ड्रग्स भेजता था, ताकि वे लत में रहे और फिर स्कैंडल से बाहर नहीं आए। उन्हें आदि बनाने के लिए यह जहरीला नशा दिया जाता था। आरोपी ने कबूल लिया कि वह मुंबई से ही एमडी ड्रग्स लाता था। शुरुआत में लड़कियों को मुफ्त में नशा देते हैं, लेकिन बाद में इनकी कीमत वसूली जाती है। आरोपी ने कबूला कि उसके संपर्क में अभी भी 20 से ज्यादा सेक्स वर्कर हैं। अधिकांश दिल्ली, हरियाणा, पंजाब और विदेश की हैं। उधर, इवेंट के बहाने बांग्लादेशी लड़कियों को अपहरण कर इंदौर लाकर स्कैंडल संचालित करने वाली गैंग के फरार आऱोपी राज को भी गाजियाबाद से पकड़ा है। इस आरोपी की भी दो महीने से तलाश चल रही थी। वहीं, पुलिस ने एक अन्य आरोपी को भी पकड़ा है।

