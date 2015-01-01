पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्रक भरकर सिक्के लाया बांटने:रात में रुपयों से भरा ट्रक भोपाल से आकर कंट्रोल रूम में खड़ा हुआ, सुबह पता चला तो मची अफरा-तफरी

इंदौर28 मिनट पहले
कंट्रोल रूम में खड़ा रहा ट्रक।

शुक्रवार रात भाेपाल से चलकर एक ट्रक इंदाैर आता है। सीधे रीगल चाैराहा स्थित डीआईजी कंट्रोल रूम के भीतर पार्किंग में खड़ा हो जाता है। इस समय तक ट्रक को भीतर जाने से रोकने वाला कोई नहीं था। सुबह 9 से 10 बजे के बीच ट्रक पर ड्यूटी में तैनात कुछ पुलिसवालों की नजर पड़ी। इसके बाद ट्रक के यहां खड़े की डिटेल निकाली, तो होश उड़ गए। ड्राइवर ने बताया कि ट्रक में एक करोड़ 85 लाख रुपए भरे हैं। इस पर तत्काल पुलिस ने आला अधिकारियों सूचना दी। फिर शुरू हुई ट्रक में भरे रुपए और उसे लेकर आने की कहानी।

ड्राइवर ने पुलिस बताया कि वह ट्रक में सिक्के भरकर इंदौर सहित आसपास के जिलों में बांटने आया था। ये सिक्के वह आरबीआई भोपाल से लेकर आया था। सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से उसने ट्रक को कंट्रोल रूम पर खड़ा कर दिया था। वह कई बार ट्रक लेकर आया और संबंधित अधिकारी को सूचित करता है। इस बार उसे मालूम नहीं था कि कंट्रोल रूम नई जगह शिफ्ट हो गया है। इस कारण उसने यहीं पर ट्रक को खड़ा कर दिया था। ड्राइवर की सूचना के बाद संबंधित अधिकारी से बात कर बयान को पुख्ता किया गया। इसके बाद पुलिस ने सुरक्षा के बीच सिक्कों को वितरित करवाया।

निजी कंपनी का ट्रक लेकर पहुंचा था सिक्के

पुलिस के अनुसार ट्रक के कागज देखने पर पता चला कि यह आरबीआई से ही सिक्के लेकर आया है। यह निजी कंपनी का ट्रक था, जिसे सिक्के पहुंचाने का काम मिला है। हालांकि जितने सिक्के आरबीआई द्वारा दिए जाते हैं, उतने रुपए की सुरक्षा निधि कंपनी से बैंक पहले ही जमा करवा लेता है। इस कारण बैंक की रुपयों को लेकर जवाबदेही नहीं होती है।

