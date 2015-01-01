पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सांवेर विधानसभा:61% वोटर की पसंद तुलसी, गुड्‌डू को 36% वोट ही मिले; 61% वोटर की पसंद तुलसी, गुड्‌डू को 36% वोट ही मिले

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सिलावट को गोद में उठाकर जीत का ऐलान

सांवेर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के करीब 2 लाख 70 हजार में से करीब 2 लाख 10 हजार मतदाताओं ने मताधिकार का इस्तेमाल किया था। इनमें से 61% मतदाताओं ने भाजपा के तुलसी सिलावट पर भरोसा जताया है, जबकि कांग्रेस के प्रेमचंद गुड्‌डू को मात्र 36 प्रतिशत वोट मिल पाए। पिछली बार कांग्रेस को 96 हजार 535 वोट मिले थे, जबकि इस बार 76 हजार 412 वोट। यानी कांग्रेस के 20123 वोट इस बार भाजपा को मिले।

11 प्रत्याशियों की जमानत ही जब्त

जमानत बचाने 35 हजार वोट लाना थे

2 लाख 10 हजार वोट डले। जमानत राशि बचाने के लिए इस वैध मत का छठा हिस्सा यानी 35117 वोटों की जरूरत थी, जो सिलावट और गुड्‌डू को छोड़कर अन्य 11 प्रत्याशी नहीं ला सके, इसलिए उन सभी की जमानत राशि जब्त हो गई है।

शहरी क्षेत्र के 72% वोट सिलावट को

शहरी क्षेत्र के मतदान केंद्रों पर करीब 51 हजार वोट डाले गए। इनमें से 72 फीसदी यानी 36 हजार से ज्यादा वोट तुलसी सिलावट के खाते में गए। इन केंद्राें पर कांग्रेस का वोटिंग प्रतिशत गिरकर मात्र 28 फीसदी पर आ गया।

भाजपा कार्यालय में दोपहर में ही उत्सव

सात राउंड के बाद ही सिलावट और अन्य भाजपा नेता जीत के प्रति आश्वस्त हो गए। समर्थकों ने सांकेतिक विजयी जुलूस भी निकाल दिया। भाजपा कार्यालय के बाहर ढोल ढमाके शुरू हो गए थे। कार्यकर्ता जमकर थिरके।

गुड्‌डू और उनके बच्चों ने लगाए ईवीएम में गड़बड़ी के आरोप

मतगणना के दौरान कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी प्रेमचंद गुड्‌डू, उनके बेटे अजीत और बेटी रश्मि ने कई बार ईवीएम में गड़बड़ी के आरोप लगाते हुए आपत्ति दर्ज कराई। इस कारण बार-बार मतगणना बाधित हुई। उन्होंने ईवीएम में साइन नहीं होने, छह मशीनों में सील खुली होने के आरोप लगाए। हालांकि जब वे लगातार पिछड़ने लगे तो बाहर निकल गए।

गुड्‌डू के शिवलिंग का जवाब भाजपा ने तुलसी पाैधों और नर्मदा यात्रा से दिया

सांवेर में तुलसी सिलावट ने भले ही जीत दर्ज की है, लेकिन समय पर भाजपा नहीं संभलती तो तस्वीर ऐसी नहीं होती। दरअसल, कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी प्रेमचंद गुड्‌डू ने भाजपा से निष्कासित एक पूर्व पदाधिकारी की मदद लेकर अलग टीम बना ली थी।

नतीजा यह हुआ कि सांवेर में गुड्‌डू ने टिकट मिलने से पहले ही शिवलिंग बांटने शुरू कर दिए। इसके बाद सिलावट की तरफ से घर-घर तुलसी के पौधे बांटे गए। फिर नर्मदा कलश यात्राएं निकालीं। कांग्रेस के पन्ना प्रमुख बनाने की कवायद भी इसी का हिस्सा बनी। भाजपा को इसका पता चला तो ताबड़तोड़ उक्त पदाधिकारी की कड़ियां निकालकर उन्हें चुनाव से बाहर किया।

प्रत्याशियों की जद्दोजहद में फंसी कांग्रेस, भाजपा ने पहले ही सुरक्षित की सात सीटें

पहले उम्मीदवार ढूंढने में मशक्कत, फिर मुद्दों को लेकर संशय और अंत में जिन कंधों पर मालवा-निमाड़ की जिम्मेदारी, वे कांग्रेस को जितवाना तो दूर, इतिहास का सबसे बड़ा अंतर बनने से भी नहीं रोक पाए। इधर, मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह के दर्जनों रोड शो, भितरघात की आशंका वाले सारे नेताओं को समझाइश, बूथ मैनेजमेंट जैसे सारे चुनावी उपायों से भाजपा मतदान के पहले ही मालवा-निमाड़ की सातों सीटों पर सुरक्षित हो गई थी। बदनावर में भंवरसिंह शेखावत, हाटपिपल्या में दीपक जोशी, नेपानगर में न सिर्फ मंजू दादू को मनाया, बल्कि कुछ हद तक पार्टी के पक्ष में काम करने के लिए राजी कर लिया।

सिलावट की जीत के पांच बड़े आधार

1. 30 साल पुरानी नर्मदा के पानी की मांग को पूरा करने का वादा घर-घर तक पहुंचाया।

2. 3 माह में सांवेर की 23 सड़कों के निर्माण की घोषणा, 210 करोड़ की योजना।

3. 3. साल से सिलावट का गांव-गांव में संपर्क, लोगों से जुड़ाव और सहज, सरल स्वभाव।

4. जिनसे भितरघात की आशंका थी, उन सबको मनाया, चुनाव में सभी एकसाथ जुटे।

5. लंबे समय से संपर्क के कारण भाजपा के साथ कांग्रेस का परंपरागत वोट भी शिफ्ट हुआ।

