पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Tulsi Silawat And His Wife Visit Indore Gajanan Maharaj Temple | Sanwer Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Elections Result Live

सांवेर उपचुनाव रिजल्ट:कमल का फूल लिए सिलावट ने किए गणेश भगवान के दर्शन, पत्नी ने उतारी आरती, चौराहों पर लगे जीत की बधाई वाले पोस्टर

इंदौर24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
घर से निकलते समय पत्नी ने उतारी आरती, कमल का फूल लिए निकले सिलावट।

सांवेर विधानसभा उपचुनाव के लिए नेहरू स्टेडियम में वोटों की गिनती के पहले ही सुबह राजनीतिक दलों और प्रत्याशियों में हलचल तेज हो गई। सांवेर से भाजपा प्रत्याशी तुलसी सिलावट गिनती शुरू होने के पहले ही जीत के प्रति आश्वस्त नजर आए। सुबह उन्होंने पत्नी के साथ भगवान गणेश के दर्शन किए। पंडितांे ने मंत्रोच्चार के साथ पूजन करवाया। हाथों में कमल का फूल लिए सिलावट की पत्नी ने आरती उतारी। घर से निकलने के पहले कलश लिए खड़ी कन्याओं का भी पूजन किया। वहीं, दूसरी ओर सिलावट को जीत की बधाई देते पोस्टर भी चौराहों पर लग चुके हैं।

मतगणना के पहले ही चौराहों पर लग गए जीत के पोस्टर।
मतगणना के पहले ही चौराहों पर लग गए जीत के पोस्टर।

वोटिंग के एक दिन पहले भाजपा प्रत्याशी तुलसी सिलावट घर पर ही कार्यकर्ताओं से मिले। उन्हें अपने हाथों से मिठाई खिलाई। फिर सांवेर गए। किसानों से मिले नर्मदा शिप्रा संगम तट पर भी गए। दिन में उन्होंने खजराना गणेश मंदिर पंहुचकर दर्शन किए। इसके बाद वे कई संतों से मिले और जीत के लिए आशीर्वाद लिया। शाम को उन्होंने भाजपा के प्रमुख नेताओं से और उन कार्यकर्ताओं से बात की जो मंगलवार को मतगणना स्थल पर ड्यूटी दे रहे हैं।

सिलावट ने कन्या पूजन भी किया।
सिलावट ने कन्या पूजन भी किया।

एक नजर सांवेर सीट पर

  • 2 लाख 10 हजार 707 वोटों की गिनती होना है।
  • 1 लाख 12 हजार 586 पुरुष वोट हैं।
  • 98 हजार 121 महिला वोट हैं।
  • 28 राउंड गिनती।
  • 15 मिनट लगेंगे हर राउंड में।
  • 14 ईवीएम के वोट गिने जाएंगे हर राउंड में।
  • 380 कुल मतदान केंद्र हैं।
  • 13 प्रत्याशी हैं मैदान में। एक नोटा के भी वोट गिने जाएंगे।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें