MYH को मॉडल अस्पताल बनाने की मांग:मंत्री सिलावट ने मुख्यमंत्री से की बात, बोले - अस्पताल में 200 बिस्तरों के नए ट्रामा सेंटर की जरूरत, स्कूल ऑफ एक्सीलेंस फॉर आई के लिए बढ़ाएं बजट

10 मिनट पहले
एमवाय अस्पताल के पुराने ऑपेरशन थिएटर को मॉड्यूलर ऑपेरशन थिएटर में बदलने की जरूरत है। इंदौर में बढ़ते रोड एक्सीडेंट के मामलों को देखते हुए अस्पताल में 200 बिस्तरों के नए ट्रामा और इमरजेंसी सेंटर भी बनाया जाना चाहिए। यह मांग इंदाैर में स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्थाओं काे और आधुनिक बनाने को लेकर जल संसाधन मंत्री तुलसीराम सिलावट ने बुधवार को मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान से भोपाल में की। सिलावट ने एमजीएम मेडिकल कॉलेज इंदौर के स्कूल ऑफ एक्सीलेंस फॉर आई के निर्माण को गति देने और आवंटित राशि में वृद्धि करने का भी आग्रह किया। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा है कि एमवाय को मॉडल अस्पताल बनाएंगे।

सिलावट ने यह मांग रखी

  • एमवाय अस्पताल को आदर्श चिकित्सालय के रूप में विकसित करने के लिए आधुनिक और जरूरी सुविधाएं उपलब्ध कराई जाए।
  • शासकीय कैंसर अस्पताल में रेडियो थैरेपी की आधुनिक मशीन 'लीनियर-एक्सीलेटर' स्थापित करने की जरूरत।
  • एमवाय अस्पताल में नए विभाग जैसे इमरजेंसी मेडिसिन, फिजिकल मेडिसिन और रिहेब्लीटेशन वायरोलॉजी, क्रिटिकल केयर मेडिसिन खोले जाने की जरूरत।
  • पुराने ऑपरेशन थियरेटरों को मॉडयूलर ऑपरेशन थियेटर में बदलने, बढ़ते हुए एक्सीडेंट प्रकरणों को देखते हुए नवीन 200 बिस्तरों का ट्रामा सेंटर एवं इमरजेंसी सेंटर स्थापित करने की बात रखी।
  • ज्वाइंट रिप्लेसमेंट, आर्थोस्कोपी, स्पाइन सर्जरी एवं स्पोर्टस इंजूरी सर्जरी के साथ-साथ इण्डोक्राइन मेडिसिन एवं सर्जरी के उपचार की व्यवस्था की मांग की।
  • मरीजों के ऑनलाइन एप्वाइंटमेंट और व्यवस्थित रिकार्ड संधारण के लिए ई-हॉस्पिटल एवं ई-ऑफिस व्यवस्था लागू की जाए।
  • मल्टीलेवल आधुनिक पार्किंग एवं चिकित्सकों तथा स्टाफ के लिए मल्टीलेवल स्टॉफ क्वार्टर के निर्माण कराने और एनएबीएच की मान्यता लेने के लिए पर भी ध्यान आकर्षित किया।
  • एमजीएम मेडिकल कॉलेज के स्कूल ऑफ एक्सीलेंस फॉर आई के लिए बजट आवंटन में वृद्धि किए जाने का आग्रह किया।

इंदौर कैंसर अस्पताल में आधुनिक मशीन 'लिनियर-एक्सीलरेटर' स्थापित हो
सिलावट ने कहा कि इंदौर कैंसर अस्पताल प्रदेश का पहला कैंसर अस्पताल है। यहां से पढ़कर कई विशेषज्ञ दुनियाभर में सेवाएं दे रहे हैं। यहां हर साल 4000 से ज्यादा कैंसर मरीजों का इलाज होता है। वहीं, 1000 से अधिक मरीजों को बाह्य रोगी विभाग में भी देखा जाता है। पिछले 50 सालों में कैंसर के रेडियोथैरेपी इलाज की प्रक्रिया अत्यधिक आधुनिक हो चुकी हैं, जबकि हमारे यहां पुरानी कोबाल्ट तकनीक से ही मरीजों का इलाज हो रहा है। यहां के छात्र भी आधुनिक तकनीक सीखने से वंचित है। ऐसे में कैंसर अस्पताल में रेडियोथैरेपी की आधुनिक मशीन 'लिनियर-एक्सीलरेटर' को जल्द स्थापित करने का आग्रह किया।

