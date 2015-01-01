पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तुलसी के साथ खिला कमल:सिलावट सबसे बड़ी जीत दर्ज करने के साथ ही सांवेर से 5वीं बार जीतने वाले इकलौते विधायक बने, प्रकाश सोनकर से आगे निकले

इंदौर18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
देर रात जीत मिलने के बाद भाजपाइयों ने मनाया जश्न।

सांवेर सीट के लिए हुए 15वें विधान सभा उपचुनाव में मंगलवार काे भाजपा प्रत्याशी तुलसी राम सिलावट ने जीत के पुराने इतिहास काे पीछे छाेड़ दिया। उन्हाेंने कांग्रेस के प्रेमचंद गुड्डू काे 53264 से पराजित किया। सिलावट को जहां 129676 मत मिले। वहीं, गुड्डू को 76412 मत प्राप्त हुए। इसके पहले 2003 में भाजपा के प्रकाश साेनकर ने कांग्रेस के राजेंद्र मालवीय काे 19637 मताें से पराजित किया था।

सिलावट इस जीत के साथ सांवेर सीट से सबसे ज्यादा पांच बार जीतने वाले पहले विधायक बन गए हैं। इसके पहले भाजपा के प्रकाश साेनकर ने चार बार जीत हासिल की थी। सांवेर में 1970 के दाे उपचुनाव समेत अब तक 15 बार विधानसभा के चुनाव हो चुके हैं। 1962 में हुए पहले चुनाव से 2020 के उपचुनाव अब तक 111 उम्मीदवारों ने यहां से अपनी किस्मत आजमाई है। यहां से अब तक सबसे ज्यादा 7 बार कांग्रेस, 6 बार भाजपा, एक बार जनसंघ और एक बार जनता पार्टी का उम्मीदवार जीता है।

भाजपा में आकर सिलावट प्रकाश सोनकर से आगे निकले
इस जीत के साथ ही सांवेर से पांचवी जीत दर्ज करने वाले सिलावट इकलौते विधायक बन गए हैं। इसके पहले भाजपा के प्रकाश सोनकर यहां से 4 बार जीत चुके हैं। इस सीट पर किसी नेता की जीत की हैट्रिक नहीं बनी। 1990, 93 में प्रकाश सोनकर जीते, लेकिन 1998 में हार गए। सिलावट 2007 व 08 में दो बार लगातार जीते, पर 2013 में हार गए। 2007 के उपचुनाव से ही तुलसी सिलावट की सांवेर में वापसी हुई थी। उन्होंने 1993 में यहां से आखिरी चुनाव लड़ा था, हारे तो 14 साल तक सांवेर से दूर रहे।

सिलावट बोले- दो अध्यक्षों (नगर अध्यक्ष गौरव रणदिवे और जिला अध्यक्ष राजेश सोनकर) के गोद में बैठा हूं।
सिलावट बोले- दो अध्यक्षों (नगर अध्यक्ष गौरव रणदिवे और जिला अध्यक्ष राजेश सोनकर) के गोद में बैठा हूं।

सांवेर से अब तक इन्होंने मारी बाजी

  • 1962 में पहली बार विधानसभा चुनाव में कांग्रेस के सज्जनसिंह विश्नार ने 10 हजार 825 मत प्राप्त कर जीत हासिल की। उन्होंने दूसरे नंबर पर रहे जनसंघ के शीतलदास गरीबदास को पराजित किया था। शीतलदास को 3 हजार 924 मत मिले थे।
  • 1967 में हुए चुनाव में जनसंघ के बाबूलाल कालूजी ने 13 हजार 344 वोट हासिल कर विजय श्री पाई थी। कांग्रेस के सज्जनसिंह विश्नार को तब 12 हजार 810 मत मिले थे।
  • 1970 में हुए उपचुनाव में कांग्रेस के सज्जनसिंह विश्नार ने एक बार फिर से जीत हासिल की। उन्हें 17 हजार 299 मत मिले, जबकि जनसंघ के बाबू गोविंद 17 हजार 272 मत प्राप्त कर दूसरे स्थान पर रहे।
  • 1972 के चुनाव में कांग्रेस के राधाकिशन मालवीय ने 15 हजार 667 मत प्राप्त कर विजय पाई। दूसरे नंबर पर रहे भाजसं के हरिराम रघुनाथ को 13 हजार 411 मत मिले।
  • 1977 के चुनाव में जनता पार्टी के अर्जुनसिंह धारू 17 हजार 639 वोट पाकर जीते। इंका के राधाकिशन मालवीय को 15 हजार 322 वोट मिले थे। इस बार भी 4 प्रत्याशी चुनाव मैदान में थे।
  • 1980 के चुनाव में भाजपा के प्रकाश सोनकर 22 हजार 863 वोट के साथ जीते। दूसरे नंबर पर रहे कांग्रेस के राधाकिशन मालवीय को 19 हजार 919 मत मिले।
  • 1985 में कांग्रेस के तुलसीराम सिलावट को 30 हजार 516 वोट मिले। जबकि भाजपा के प्रकाश सोनकर 26 हजार 972 मत प्राप्त कर दूसरे स्थान पर रहे।
  • 1990 में भाजपा के प्रकाश सोनकर ने सिलावट को पराजित किया। सोनकर को 39 हजार 591 मत मिले, जबकि सिलावट को 31 हजार 685 लोगों ने वोट किया। इस बार 9 प्रत्याशियों ने अपना भाग्य आजमाया।
  • 1993 में भाजपा के प्रकाश सोनकर एक बार फिर जीते। उन्हें 42 हजार 342 मत मिले। जबकि कांग्रेस के तुलसी सिलावट को 42 हजार 208 मत प्राप्त हुए।
  • 1998 में कांग्रेस के प्रेमचंद गुड्डू ने भाजपा के प्रकाश सोनकर को पराजित किया। गुड्‌डू को 47 हजार 865 वोट मिले। जबकि सोनकर को 44 हजार 421 मत प्राप्त हुए।
  • 2003 में भाजपा के प्रकाश सोनकर ने कांग्रेस के राजेंद्र मालवीय को पराजित किया। सोनकर को 65 हजार 401 मत प्राप्त हुए, जबकि राजेन्द्र मालवीय 45 हजार 764 मत प्राप्त कर दूसरे स्थान पर रहे।
  • 2007 के उपचुनाव में कांग्रेस के तुलसीराम सिलावट ने भाजपा के संतोष मालवीय काे 9292 मताें से पराजित किया था।
  • 2008 के चुनाव में कांग्रेस के तुलसी सिलावट ने भाजपा की निशा सोनकर को पराजित किया। सिलावट को 58 हजार 812 मत, जबकि सोनकर को 55 हजार 395 मत प्राप्त हुए।
  • 2013 में भाजपा के राजेश सोनकर को 87 हजार 292 मत मिले। जबकि कांग्रेस के तुलसीराम सिलावट 69 हजार 709 मत प्राप्त हुए।
  • 2018 के चुनाव में कांग्रेस के तुलसीराम सिलावट 96 हजार 535 मत प्राप्त कर विजयी हुए। भाजपा के राजेश सोनकर को 93 हजार 590 मत प्राप्त हुए थे। इस बार 9 प्रत्याशी चुनाव मैदान में थे।
