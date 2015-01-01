पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सांवेर में जीत के पहले जश्न:पिछली बार विरोधी रहे राजेश सोनकर ने सिलावट को गोद में उठाया, जीत के हीरो रहे रमेश मेंदोला को कार्यकर्ताओं ने कंधे पर बिठाया

इंदौर7 मिनट पहले
जीत का जश्न ऐसा कि एक तरफ मेंदोला कार्यकर्ताओं के कंधे पर दिखे, दूसरी ओर तुलसी सोनकर की गोद में।

भाजपा की सांसें फुला देने वाली सांवेर विधानसभा सीट के मंगलवार सुबह पहले रुझान ने ही भाजपाइयों की सांसों को नाॅर्मल कर दिया। नाक का सवाल बन चुकी सीट के लिए जैसे-जैसे वोटों की गिनती आगे बढ़ी भाजपाइयों में जोश भी डबल होता गया। लगातार मिल रही लीड ने रिजल्ट घोषित होने के पहले ही कार्यकर्ताओं को जश्न का मौका दे दिया। दोपहर होते-होते ढोल की थाप पर नृत्य शुरू हो गया। सबसे रोचक नजारा देखने को मिला मतदान स्थल पर, जहां 2018 में तुलसी के खिलाफ लड़े राजेश सोनकर ने उन्हें गोद में उठा लिया। वहीं, चुनाव प्रभारी और जीत के नायक विधायक रमेश मेंदोला को कार्यकर्ताओं ने भाजपा दफ्तर पर कंधे पर बिठा लिया।

सिलावट के साथ पूरे समय नजर आए सोनकर।
सिलावट के साथ पूरे समय नजर आए सोनकर।

चुनाव प्रभारी रमेश मेंदोला को इसलिए भी जीत का नायक कहा जा रहा है क्योंकि उनकी और राजेश सोनकर की तारीफ खुद सीएम शिवराज चुनावी समीक्षा के दौरान कर चुके हैं। सीएम ने कहा था कि जिस दिन हमने मेंदोला को चुनाव प्रभारी बनाया था, उसी दिन हमारी जीत पक्की हो गई थी। सांवेर में मेंदोला के साथ ही जिला अध्यक्ष डॉ. राजेश सोनकर की अहम भूमिका रही। वे पूरे समय तुलसी सिलावट के साथ रहे और गांव-गांव घूमकर कार्यकर्ताओं को एकजुट करने के साथ ही हर बूथ पर पैनी नजर रखी। इसके अलावा सावन सोनकर, इकबाल सिंह और सह प्रभारी मधु वर्मा, नगर अध्यक्ष गौरव रणदिवे, सांसद शंकर लालवानी, सुदर्शन गुप्ता, महेंद्र हार्डिया, मालिनी गौड़, आकाश विजयवर्गीय, जीतू जिराती, उमेश शर्मा के अलावा बाबू सिंह रघुवंशी ने पूरी ताकत झोंक दी।

रमेश मेंदोला ने तुलसी के लिए चुनावी रणनीति बनाई।
रमेश मेंदोला ने तुलसी के लिए चुनावी रणनीति बनाई।

इन्होंने तुलसी के पक्ष में किया प्रचार

मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने पांच सभाएं की, इसके अलावा करीब 25 किमी का लंबा रोड शो भी किया। इसके अलावा अपने करीब सिलावट के लिए सिंधिया चार बार सांवेर आए। तीन बाद तो वे 10 दिन के भीतर ही आए। इसके अलावा केंद्रीय मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर, प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा ने भी सभाएं की। भाजपा महासचिव कैलाश विजयवर्गीय ने तो पूरे समय यहां मैनेजमेंट संभाला। साथ ही 2 बार सभा और रोड शो भी किया।

