  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Indore
  • Tulsi Silawat; Shivraj Singh Chouhan Minister Defeats Congress Candidate Premchand Guddu In MP Sanwer Vidhan Sabha Election

सांवेर चुनाव इनसाइड स्टोरी:दाे बार तुलसी और गुड्डू दाेनाें ने लड़े उपचुनाव, तुलसी के हिस्से आई दोनों बार जीत, गुड्डू काे मिली हार

इंदौर18 मिनट पहले
सिलावट ने गुड्डू को 50 हजार से ज्यादा मतों से पराजित किया है।

सांवेर विधानसभा उपचुनाव के रिजल्ट मंगलवार देर रात को आ गए। सुबह 8 बजे डाक मत पत्रों के साथ शुरू हुई कांउटिंग, ईवीएम गिनती के साथ करीब साढ़े 16 घंटे बाद खत्म हुई। रिजल्ट एक बार फिर से भाजपा प्रत्याशी तुलसी राम सिलावट के पक्ष में आया। उन्होंने कांग्रेस के प्रेमचंद गुड्डू काे 53264 से पराजित किया। सिलावट को जहां 129676 मत मिले। वहीं, गुड्डू को 76412 मतों से संतोष करना पड़ा।

इस उपचुनाव के साथ एक संयोग भी जुड़ गया। 13 साल पहले 2007 में सिलावट सांवेर से ही उपचुनाव में कांग्रेस की ओर से लड़े और जीते भी। वहीं, कांग्रेस ने प्रेमचंद गुड्‌डू 1996 में आलोट का उपचुनाव लड़े, लेकिन हार गए। यानी दोनों ही प्रत्याशियों का यह दूसरा उपचुनाव था, जिसमें सिलावट के हिस्से जीत रही, जबकि गुड्डू के हिस्से हार आई।

देर रात तुलसी सिलावट जीत के बाद भाजपा नेताओं के साथ जश्न मनाते हुए।
देर रात तुलसी सिलावट जीत के बाद भाजपा नेताओं के साथ जश्न मनाते हुए।

ये है दो उपचुनाव का आंकड़ा

  • सांवेर में पहला उपचुनाव 1970 में हुआ। तब कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी सज्जनसिंह विश्नार ने जनसंघ के बाबू गोविंद को मात्र 27 वोट से पराजित किया। विश्नार को 17299 वोट, जबकि गोविंद को 17222 वोट प्राप्त हुए।
  • दूसरा उपचुनाव पूर्व मंत्री प्रकाश सोनकर के निधन के कारण 2007 में हुआ। इसमें कांग्रेस ने सिलावट को मैदान में उतारा और उन्होंने भाजपा प्रत्याशी संतोष मालवीय को 9292 वोट से हराया। 2020 को छोड़ दें तो तुलसी का यह सांवेर क्षेत्र में अब तक का सबसे बड़ा जीत का अंतर था, अन्यथा वे ज्यादातर चुनाव 2900 से 4000 वोट के बीच ही जीते।

सिलावट के विस के 8 चुनाव, सभी सांवेर से लड़े, गुड्‌डू बदलते रहे क्षेत्र
सिलावट ने उज्जैन से एक बार लोकसभा चुनाव लड़ने के अलावा जितनी भी बार विधानसभा चुनाव लड़ा, सांवेर को ही चुना। 1985 में वे यहां से पहला चुनाव लड़े और जीते। उसे मिलाकर 8 बार चुनाव लड़ चुके हैं। इसे मिलाकर वे पांच बार जीते, जबकि तीन बार हार का स्वाद चखना पड़ा। उन्होंने दो बार प्रकाश सोनकर और एक-एक बार संतोष मालवीय, राजेश सोनकर और प्रेमचंद गुड्डू को हराया। वहीं, गुड्‌डू सांवेर से दूसरी बार लड़े। 1998 में पहली बार लड़े और प्रकाश सोनकर को 3444 वोट से हराया। राजनीतिक करियर में वे एक बार पार्षद, दो बार विधायक और एक बार सांसद रह चुके हैं। इसमें भी दिलचस्प ये है कि एक बार सांवेर तो दूसरी बार आलोट से विधायक बने। सांसद का चुनाव उज्जैन जाकर जीता। 1998 में एक बार जीतने के बाद गुड्डू 22 साल बाद सांवेर लौटे थे। वह भी उपचुनाव के साथ।

दोनों का पहला चुनाव पार्षद का
दोनों ने ही राजनीतिक करियर की शुरुआत 1983 में पार्षद का चुनाव लड़ने से की थी। तब गुड्‌डू निर्दलीय मैदान में उतरे थे, जबकि सिलावट कांग्रेस के टिकट पर। इसमें सिलावट जीते, गुड्‌डू हार गए थे। 30 साल में यह दूसरा मौका जब भाजपा से सोनकर परिवार का कोई प्रत्याशी नहीं है। इससे पहले 2007 के उपचुनाव में भाजपा ने संतोष मालवीय को मैदान में उतारा था।

सांवेर 2020 के रिजल्ट पर एक नजर

  • कुल वोट (ईवीएम व डाकमत) - 212817
  • भाजपा के तुलसी सिलावट को कुल मिले वोट- 129676 (ईवीएम में 127875 और डाकमतपत्र में 1104)
  • कांग्रेस के प्रेमचंद गुड्ड को मिले कुल वोट- 76412 (ईवीएम में 75544 और डाकमतपत्र में 640)
  • जीत का अंतर- 53264

वोट प्रतिशत

  • भाजपा के सिलावट को मिले 60.93 फीसदी वोट
  • कांग्रेस के गुडुड् को मिले 35.90 फीसदी वोट

बीते चुनाव में वोट प्रतिशत

  • साल 2018 में- भाजपा को 46.90 फीसदी और कांग्रेस का 48.37 फीसदी,
  • साल 2013 में- भाजपा का 53.62 फीसदी और कांग्रेस का 42.82 फीसदी
  • साल 2008 में- भाजपा का 46.03 फीसदी और कांग्रेस का 48.86 फीसदी

नोटा को मिले वोट- 1984

  • तीसरे नंबर पर रहे प्रत्याशी बसपा के विक्रम सिंह गेहलोत- 2135 वोट
  • अन्य 10 प्रत्याशियों को मिले कुल वोट- 2355

डाक मत पत्र- 2102

  • तुलसी सिलावट को मिले कुल डाक मत पत्र- 1104
  • प्रेमचंद गुड्डु को मिले कुल डाक मत पत्र- 640
  • अन्य को - 94
  • नोटा को - 09
  • रद्द हुए - 225

सभी 28 राउंड में तुलसी ही रहे आगे

राउंडतुलसी सिलावट (भाजपा)प्रेमचंद गुड्‌ड (कांग्रेस)अंतर
1542630131337
21130756395668
31581087847026
420151119138238
524729151759554
6298271842611401
7345892167312716
8396892571513974
9450032847716524
10500713172318348
11552003474620454
12600013754722454
13664684035424114
14690994380225297
15731734580227371
16785034807030433
17834735078832685
18887635384134922
19941585595838200
20991235824240881
211025756005142524
221061466187344273
231102416427345968
241140546739046664
251182607077747483
261230357319949836
271278757554452331
281296767641253264
