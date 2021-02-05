पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अपनों पर ही हमला:ट्विंकल डागरे के पिता-भाई और मां पर रिश्तेदार ने किया हमला, दोनों पक्षों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बाणगंगा के फ्रीगंज मरीमाता चौराहे पर रहने वाले डागरे परिवार पर उनके बड़े भाई ने हमला कर दिया। पुलिस ने दोनों ही पक्षों की शिकायत पर एक-दूसरे के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। ट्विंकल डागरे के पिता का आरोप है कि उनका बड़ा भाई ट्विंकल के हत्यारों से मिल चुका है। इसलिए वह जानबूझकर हमला करता है।

बाणगंगा पुलिस ने फ्रीगंज निवासी संजय डागरे की शिकायत पर उनके बड़े भाई विजय, उसकी पत्नी सोनिया, परिवार की पूजा और टीना डागरे के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। संजय ने बताया कि 4 फरवरी की दोपहर 2:30 बजे उनका बेटा हर्ष पंपलेट लेने के लिए घर से बाहर जा रहा था। तभी पूजा ने हर्ष को गालियां दी। रोका और धमकाने लगी। यह देख संजय की पत्नी रीता पहुंची। उसने गाली देने से मना किया। इस पर पूजा ने पटिया उठाकर हर्ष से मारपीट कर दी। फिर विजय सोनिया और टीना भी आ गए। उन्होंने हर्ष को पीटना शुरू किया। बचाने आई रीटा को भी मारा। तभी संजय वहां पहुंचा तो उसे भी सरिया मार दिया।

उधर, पुलिस ने दूसरे पक्ष से पूजा की शिकायत पर हर्ष, संजय और उनकी पत्नी रीता डागरे के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। पूजा का कहना है कि आरोपी ने उसे गाली देकर मारपीट की है। इसमें सोनिया घायल हुई है। मामले में संजय का कहना है कि उनकी बेटी ट्विंकल की हत्या काफी समय पहले हो चुकी है। जिसमें करोतिया परिवार आरोपी है। उस आरोपी परिवार से उनका भाई विजय मिल चुका है। इसलिए वह हमेशा हमला करता रहता है।

ऐप खोलें
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड263-3 (89.3)
VS
भारतभारत
स्टंप्स
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंप्रियांक-शजा ने की शादी, कपल को आशीर्वाद देने पहुंचे शक्ति, अनिल, सनी समेत कई बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें