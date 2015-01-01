पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Indore
  Two Accused Of Robbing The Old Man In Broad Daylight Were Arrested, Ran Away With Money And Jewelery

लूट का खुलासा:दिनदहाड़े वृद्धा का मुंह दबाकर लूट की वारदात करने वाले दो आरोपी गिरफ्तार, रुपए और ज्वेलरी लेकर भाग गए थे मुंबई

इंदौर10 मिनट पहले
पुलिस ने 200 सीसीटीवी चेक किए तब जाकर दो आरोपी नजर आए।

अन्नपूर्णा थाना क्षेत्र की सिल्वर पैलेस कॉलोनी में दो बदमाशों ने दिनदहाड़े वृद्धा का मुंह दबाकर उसी के घर में बंद कर 40 हजार रुपए नकदी और आर्टिफिशियल ज्वेलरी लूट ले गए थे। मामले में पुलिस ने छह दिन बाद दो आरोपियों को मुंबई से गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। उनके पास से ज्वेलरी और 3500 रुपए नकदी बरामद की है।

यह है मामला
अन्नपूर्णा क्षेत्र में 81 साल की वृद्धा विद्या पति लक्ष्मणदास लुल्ला निवासी श्रीजी अपार्टमेंट सिल्वर पैलेस काॅलोनी के घर दो 9 दिसंबर को अज्ञात व्यक्तियों द्वारा लूट की घटना काे अंजाम दिया गया था। वृद्धा ने पुलिस को बताया कि दो अज्ञात बदमाश घर में घुसे और उसका मुंह दबाकर घर में रखी आर्टिफिशयल ज्वेलरी और करीब 40 हजार रुपए नकद लूट कर ले गए। इस पर पुलिस ने क्षेत्र में लगे करीब 200 सीटीवीटी फुटेज को तलाशे। इसी दौरान पता चला कि आरोपी मुंबई के उल्हास नगर के रहने वाले हो सकते हैं। इस पर वहां गई एक टीम पांच दिनों तक आरोपियों को तलाशती रही। यहां पर भी पुलिस ने सीसीटीवी दिखाते हुए जगह-जगह पूछताछ की।

काफी पड़ताल के बाद पुलिस के हाथ मुकेश पिता गोरधनदास खूबचंदानी निवासी उल्हास नगर ठाणे और आनंद पिता कुशमंडर निवासी अंजूरफाट जोपदपट्टी नारपोली भिवंडी ठाणे पकड़ में आए। पहले तो इन्होंने घटना को लेकर मना किया, लेकिन सीसीटीवी देखने के बाद टूट गए। पुलिस ने आरोपियों के पास से लूटे हुई ज्वेलरी 4 चूड़ी, 4 रिंग, 2 कंगन, 2 चेन और 3500 रुपए नकद बरामद कर ली।

