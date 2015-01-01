पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काम की खबर:6.75 लाख रुपए में अपनी जमीन पर अपना घर पाने के दो दिन शेष

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
  • ग्लोबल पार्क में आवास मेले में वाजिब दाम में मनचाही प्रॉपर्टी उपलब्ध
  • पजेशन तक ईएमआई या बाइक या फर्नीचर फ्री

ग्लोबल पार्क में शुक्रवार को आवास मेले की शुरुआत हो गई। पहले ही दिन बड़ी संख्या में ग्राहक परिवार के साथ पहुंचे। उन्होंने यहां मिलने वाले ऑफर्स को सराहा और ऑन स्पॉट बुकिंग भी करवाई। ग्राहकों को यहां पूरे क्षेत्र से कनेक्टिविटी काफी पसंद आ रही है।

ग्लोबल पार्क के डायरेक्टर विनोद पालावत ने बताया कि “ऑनस्पॉट बुकिंग पर हजारों के उपहारों का लाभ सिर्फ आवास मेले तक ही मिलेगा। इसके बाद प्रॉपर्टी की कीमतों में 20% तक की वृद्धि कर दी जाएगी। मेले के दौरान अभी रो-हाउस की शुरुआती कीमत 6.75 लाख रुपए (प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के लाभ सहित) रखी गई है। ग्लोबल पार्क से आईआईएम इंदौर, पीथमपुर, टिही रेलवे स्टेशन, एनएच-59, एनएच-3, मुख्य बाजार और इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट मिनटों की दूरी पर है।

ऑनस्पॉट बुकिंग पर ये फायदे मिलेंगे

  • मात्र 21 हजार में स्पॉट बुकिंग
  • 30 दिसंबर तक स्टैम्प ड्यूटी पर 2% तक की छूट
  • न्यूनतम होम लोन दरों का लाभ
  • 90% तक होम लोन की सुविधा

आवास के हिसाब से ये फायदे मिलेंगे

1. पीथमपुर अब सुव्यवस्थित आवास परियोजनाओं की वजह से इंदौर का नया रेजिडेंशियल हब बनकर उभरा है। 2. पूरे प्रदेश में 1700 हेक्टेयर में 20 इंडस्ट्रियल पार्क प्रस्तावित हैं, इनमें से 850 हेक्टेयर तो अकेले पीथमपुर में ही हैं।

3. वर्तमान में पीथमपुर में स्थापित इंडस्ट्रीज में 1 लाख से ज्यादा लोग काम कर रहे हैं। 4. पीथमपुर में 20 हजार करोड़ के निवेश के साथ सैकड़ों इंडस्ट्रीज भी आने वाली हैं, जिससे तकरीबन 40 हज़ार लोगों को और नया रोजगार मिलेगा।

निवेश के हिसाब से ये सुविधाएं उपलब्ध

1. पिछले साल से अब तक यहां प्रॉपर्टी में 25% की ग्रोथ देखी गई है। भविष्य में यह ग्रोथ 35% से ज्यादा जा सकती है। 2. इंदौर को मेट्रोपॉलिटन सिटी बनाने की घोषणा हो चुकी है। इससे शहर पीथमपुर-महू तक बढ़ जाएगा। मेट्रो पीथमपुर तक चलेगी।

3. यहां के सुनियोजित विकास के लिए मास्टर प्लान में पीथमपुर-इंदौर के बीच इंडस्ट्रियल कॉरिडोर भी शामिल है। 4. योजना में एसईजेड, गारमेंट पार्क, लॉजिस्टिक हब, डायमंड पार्क, ऑटो क्लस्टर, जैपनीज सिटी, मेट्रो स्टेशन रखे गए हैं।

आवास मेले में आने के लिए ग्लोबल पार्क तक ऐसे पहुंचें
ग्लोबल पार्क टाउनशिप राऊ- पीथमपुर हाईवे पर है। आप इंदौर की ओर से आ रहे हैं तो राऊ सर्कल से आईआईएम इंदौर होते हुए विशाल चौराहे तक आना है। वहां से एयरपोर्ट रोड पर यह टाउनशिप है। सुपर कॉरिडोर होते हुए धार रोड पहुंचकर वहां से एयरपोर्ट रोड होते हुए भी टाउनशिप तक पहुंच सकते हैं।

