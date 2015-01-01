पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फिर एमटीएच पर सवाल?:परिजन का आरोप - पैर मे दर्द के बाद भी 15 साल के बच्चे को कर दिया कोविड अस्पताल में भर्ती, 24 घंटे बाद बोले - एमवाय बॉडी भिजवा दी है

इंदौर12 मिनट पहले
पिता का आरोप है कि पवन को पिछले कुछ दिनों से पैर में दर्द की शिकायत थी।

महाराज तुकोजी राव हॉस्पिटल (एमटीएच) में बुधवार को एक बार फिर से दो लोगों की मौत का मामला सामने आया है।खरगोन के ग्राम बावी का रहने वाला 15 साल के किशोर को उसके पिता इंदौर इलाज कराने लाए थे, लेकिन उन्हें नहीं मालूम था कि 24 घंटे में ही डॉक्टर उसे उसका शव हाथों में दे देंगे। परिवार का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल था, लेकिन कोई जवाबदार जवाब देने को तैयार नहीं।

वहीं, दूसरे मामले में भी परिजनों ने सीधे तौर पर अस्पताल प्रबंधन पर लापरवाही का आरोप लगाते हुए बताया कि 42 साल के देव सिंह को 5 दिसंबर को एमवाय अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था, लेकिन 10 दिसंबर को उन्हें एमडीएच अस्पताल रैफर कर दिया गया। परिजनों से कहा 3000 के 6 इंजेक्शन भी मंगवाए गए, लेकिन बुधवार को मौत की सूचना दे दी।

राजू का आरोप है कि देवी सिंह से उन्हें मिलने नहीं दिया जाता था। सुबह मौत की खबर दी।

पहला मामला : मंगलवार सुबह पवन पिता गणेश चंदेल निवासी खरगोन से बच्चे पैरों के दर्द का इलाज करवाने इंदौर आए थे। इंदौर के आरके अस्पताल में डॉक्टर ने एक्सरे किया और वहां से सीधे एमडीएच रैफर कर दिया। परिवार को यह नहीं पता था कि एमटीएच अस्पताल में सिर्फ कोविड मरीजों का ही इलाज हो रहा है। बुधवार सुबह पिता के पास फोन आया कि आपके बेटे की मौत हो गई है और उसे एमवाय अस्पताल पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भिजवा दिया गया है।

गणेश ने बताया कि उनके दो बच्चे हैं। बड़ी 17 साल की पायल है। वहीं, पवन सबसे छोटा था और 9वीं क्लास में था। कुछ दिनों से उसके पैर में दर्द था, जिसके बाद पिता ने खरगोन में कई डॉक्टरों को दिखाया। उन्होंने इंदौर के निजी अस्पताल में रैफर कर दिया गया। बच्चे के सिर्फ पैर में दर्द था, लेकिन उसे एमटीएच अस्पताल में क्यों भर्ती कराया गया, इसकी किसी ने जानकारी नहीं दी। आरके अस्पताल ने उन्हें एमटीएच तो भेज दिया, लेकिन देर शाम अस्पताल से कॉल आया और 5000 के दो इंजेक्शन भी बुलवा लिए। वह इंजेक्शन किस बीमारी के थे, यह भी परिवार को मालूम नहीं है। बुधवार सुबह अस्पताल से फोन आया, पवन की मौत हो गई है। शव को एमवाय अस्पताल भिजवा दिया गया है।

पैरों में दर्द, लेकिन इलाज कोविड-19 अस्पताल में
पवन के परिजनों ने दैनिक भास्कर को चर्चा में बताया कि पैरों के दर्द के लिए कौन सा इलाज किया गया और वह महंगे इंजेक्शन किस बीमारी के थे। यह अब तक नहीं बताया गया है। हमें सीधे एमवाय से शव लेने को कह दिया गया। मामले में आरके अस्पताल के हेड गिरीश गुप्ता से फोन पर बात करने की कोशिश की गई तो बताया गया कि वे ऑपरेशन में व्यस्त हैं, इसलिए उनसे बात नहीं हो पाई।

दूसरा मामला : 42 साल के देवी सिंह की 4 बेटियां हैं, जिसमें सबसे बड़ी बच्ची 14 साल की है। देवी मजदूरी कर अपने परिवार का भरण-पोषण कर रहे थे। 6 सालों से उन्हें सांस लेने में दिक्कत बनी हुई थी। बुधवार तक उन्हें किसी प्रकार के कोई लक्षण नजर नहीं आ रहे थे। वह रोजाना अपने परिवार से बात भी कर रहे थे। बात करते वक्त वह कभी-कभी राजू से कहा करते थे कि मेरा खून पानी हो गया। इस अस्पताल से निकाल लो नहीं तो यह लोग मुझे दवा खिला-खिला कर मार डालेंगे।

परिजन राजू का आरोप है कि देवी सिंह से उन्हें मिलने नहीं दिया जाता था। केवल उन्हें हम खाना देने आते थे और अस्पताल में किसी को अंदर जाने नहीं दिया जाता था। अस्पताल में यदि मरीज के पास एक भी व्यक्ति हो तो उसमें हिम्मत होती है और वह बच सकता है, लेकिन अस्पताल का माहौल ऐसा है कि मौत ना भी आ रही हो तो अस्पताल के अंदर मौत आ जाए और बुधवार सुबह लापरवाही के कारण वही हुआ। मामले में दैनिक भास्कर ने अधीक्षक डॉक्टर पीएस ठाकुर से बात करने की कोशिश की तो उन्होंने फोन ही अटेंड नहीं किया।

