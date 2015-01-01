पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चुनाव याचिका:विधायक सिलावट के निर्वाचन के खिलाफ दायर दो चुनाव याचिकाओं पर फिर से होगी सुनवाई

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • याचिकाएं वापस लेने पर दो मतदाताओं ने अंतरिम आवेदन पेश किया था

कांग्रेस से विधायक रहते तुलसीराम सिलावट के निर्वाचन के खिलाफ राजेश सोनकर और राहुल सोनकर ने जो चुनाव याचिका दायर की थी वह अब हाई कोर्ट में फिर से चलेगी। सिलावट के भाजपा में आने के बाद याचिकाकर्ताओं ने याचिका वापस ले ली थी, लेकिन सांवेर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के दो मतदाताओं ने इस तरह याचिका वापस लेने के खिलाफ हाई कोर्ट में अंतरिम आवेदन पेश किया था।

कहा था कि एक आवेदन देकर याचिका वापस नहीं ली जा सकती। सरकार को इसके लिए नोटिफिकेशन जारी करना होता है। विधानसभा क्षेत्र के मतदाता इस पर दावे, आपत्ति कर सकते हैं। इस प्रक्रिया के बिना ही याचिका वापस ले ली थी। हाई कोर्ट में कैलाश रतन सिंह और पवन सिंह ने अधिवक्ता रवींद्रसिंह छाबड़ा के जरिए आवेदन पेश किए थे। शासन की ओर से अतिरिक्त महाधिवक्ता पुष्यमित्र भार्गव ने पैरवी की।

शासन की ओर कहा गया कि आपत्तिकर्ताओं को इसके लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट में एसएलपी दायर करना चाहिए। हाई कोर्ट में आवेदन चलने योग्य नहीं है। इस पर आपत्तिकर्ताओं की ओर से कहा कि याचिका वापस लेने की प्रक्रिया संविधान में दी है। इसका पालन ही नहीं किया गया। इस पर हाई कोर्ट ने अंतरिम आवेदन मंजूर करते हुए आगामी 5 जनवरी को सुनवाई करना तय किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें