पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

23 साल बाद सजा:दो पंखे चोरी करते रंगे हाथ पकड़े गए अधेड़ को एक साल सजा; एक हजार रुपए जुर्माना भी देना होगा

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
फाइल फोटो
  • जमानत पर जेल से रिहा होने के बाद फरार होने की वजह से नहीं हो सकी थी सुनवाई

इंदौर में 23 वर्ष पुराने अपराध में जिला अदालत ने अधेड़ को दोषी पाते हुए सजा सुनाई। आरोपी ने एक दुकान में सेंध लगाकर दो पंखे चोरी किए थे। अधेड़ व्यक्ति के खिलाफ अपराध सिद्ध होने पर उसे एक वर्ष के कारावास के अलावा एक हजार रुपए का जुर्माना भी देना होगा। प्रथम श्रेणी न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट जेएमएफसी भूपेंद आर्य ने 55 वर्षीय शंकर को भारतीय दंड विधान की धारा 457 और 380 के अंतर्गत मंगलवार को सजा सुनाई है। शंकर ने 23 वर्ष पहले एक दुकान में सेंध लगाकर पंखे चोरी किए थे।

आरोपी रंगे हाथ पकड़ा गया था। अदालत में चल रहे इस मामले में अभियोजन पक्ष ने जुर्म साबित करने के लिए अदालत में पांच गवाह पेश किए थे। आरोप सही पाए जाने पर शंकर को एक वर्ष कारावास की सजा सुनाई गई है, इसके साथ ही उसे एक हजार रुपए का जुर्माना भी देना होगा।

सहायक जिला लोक अभियोजन अधिकारी संजीव पांडेय ने बताया कि शहर की सेंट्रल कोतवाली क्षेत्र में 23 मार्च 1998 को देर रात एक चौकीदार की मुस्तैदी के कारण शंकर एक दुकान से दो पंखे चुराते रंगे हाथ पकड़ा गया था। उन्होंने कहा व्यक्ति के कब्जे से बरामद चोरी के दो पंखों की कुल कीमत वर्ष 1998 में 500 रुपए के आसपास रही होगी। संजीव पांडेय ने बताया कि जमानत पर जेल से रिहा होने के बाद शंकर फरार हो गया था, इसलिए पंखा चोरी मुकदमे की सुनवाई पूरी होने में लम्बा वक्त लग गया।

ऐप खोलें
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड77-2 (33.0)
VSलाइव
भारतभारत--
खेल जारी है
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंRBI ने रेपो रेट में कोई बदलाव नहीं किया, GDP में 10.5% की ग्रोथ का अनुमान - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें