चार पैडलर्स तक पहुंचा भास्कर:1100 रुपए में मिल रही चरस की दो टैबलेट, 150 में गांजे की सिगरेट

रिंग रोड पर पैडलर ने रिपोर्टर को चरस की ये दो टैबलेट और गांजे की सिगरेट लाकर दी।
  • पांच दिनों में दो ड्रग माफिया के घर तोड़े, दो सरगना सहित 9 जेल में, 12 अफसर जुटे हैं जांच में
  • जिम, पब-बार से लेकर होस्टल तक जारी है नशे का जहरीला कारोबार
  • खजराना, बंबई बाजार से लेकर पब और बार तक में मिल रही एमडी ड्रग, चरस और गांजा

शहर में बड़े ड्रग रैकेट के खुलासे के बाद चल रही कार्रवाई के बीच भास्कर उन ठिकानों पर पहुंचा, जहां अब भी बेरोकटोक नशे का कारोबार जारी है। तीन दिन में शहर के बार, पब से लेकर विभिन्न इलाकों में पड़ताल की तो पता चला कि ब्राउन शुगर, एमडी ड्रग्स, चरस, गांजा, अफीम अभी भी आसानी से बिक रहा है।

खजराना और बंबई बाजार इलाके नशीले पदार्थों की सप्लाय के बड़े ठिकाने बने हुए हैं। यहीं से शहर के सभी बड़े बार-पब, बड़े हाेटल, फॉर्म हाउस में होने वाली पार्टी में नशीले पदार्थ पहुंचाए जा रहे हैंं। 1100 रुपए में चरस की दो टेबलेट, जबकि 150 रुपए में गांजे की सिगरेट आसानी से मिल जाती है।

भास्कर रिपोर्टर ने तीन जगह से चरस और गांजा खरीद लिया। बस कारोबार के कुछ तरीके हैं, कुछ अटपटे कोडवर्ड हैं, जो थोड़ी मेहनत के बाद ही हासिल हो जाते हैं और मामूली तस्दीक के बाद पैडलर ड्रग दे देते हैं। यह तब है जब ड्रग माफिया सागर जैन, उसकी सहयोगी सपना जैन उर्फ ड्रग वाली आंटी सहित नौ लोग हाल ही में गिरफ्तार किए गए हैं। आईजी सहित 12 अफसर इनकी जांच में जुटे हैं।

स्टिंग-1 : खजराना
भेरूघाट और मानपुर घाट के नीचे से आता है माल

तीन दिन खजराना के चक्कर काटने के बाद पैडलर (मादक पदार्थ बेचने वाला) से बात हो गई। उसने रिंग रोड पर मालवीय पेट्रोल पंप के पास बुलाया।

पैडलर : आपको टिकड़ी चाहिए या पावडर? रिपोर्टर : टिकड़ी मतलब... चरस ना? पैडलर : नए हो? जानते नहीं हो क्या। (दो नाबालिग बाइक से आए।) दूसरा पैडलर : माल किसे चाहिए? रिपोर्टर : मुझे ही चाहिए ये माल कहां का है? दूसरा पैडलर : माल भेरूघाट और मानपुर के नीचे से आता है। लो, आ गए भाईजान। (एक युवक झांककर चला गया। दूसरे ने चरस की दो टैबलेट दीं।) रिपोर्टर : माल अच्छा है ना? पैडलर : एक कश लेकर देख लो मजा नी आए तो माल मत लेना। रिपोर्टर : एमडी या ब्राउन शुगर मिलेगा? दूसरा पैडलर : सब मिलता है, पर इतनी जल्दी नहीं। जिसके साथ आए हो उसे दे देंगे।

स्टिंग-2 : बंबई बाजार
200 रुपए में ला दी गांजे की पुड़िया
भास्कर टीम ने बंबई बाजार में ऑटो रिक्शा चालक से नशे का पूछा तो वह बोला-गलियाें में घूमाे, सब मिलेगा। चौकी से 500 मीटर दूर एक गली में बात की।

रिपोर्टर : नशा करना है। माल मिलेगा क्या?
युवक : उर्दू स्कूल के पास ग्राउंड जाओ।
(ग्राउंड पर कुछ लड़के खेल रहे थे।)
रिपोर्टर : यहां कोई नशा करता है क्या?
लड़के : सामान समीर भैया के पास मिलेगा।
(समीर की जानकारी ली तो पता चला व सारी तरह के नशे की पुड़िया बेचता है। 10 साल की सजा काट चुका है। उसका भाई शाहदाब भी नशे के केस में जेल में बंद है। वह माल समीर से लेकर विजय नगर और श्रीनगर में छात्रों तक पहुंचाता है। भास्कर टीम उर्दू स्कूल के पास एक गली में पहुंची। यहां गांजे की पुड़िया का नशा करने वालों से संपर्क किया तो बोले कि समीर नए लोगों को सीधे नहीं देगा। हमने एक से लाने के लिए कहा तो उसने 200 रुपए में गांजे की पुड़िया ला दी।)

स्टिंग-3 : पब एंड बार

पबों में लड़कों से ज्यादा लड़कियां करती हैं नशा

टीम एक पब में पहुंची और वहां बैठे लोगाें से बात की तो उन्होंने मामूली पूछताछ में ही वहां चलने वाली सारी गतिवििधयों के बारे में बता दिया।

रिपोर्टर : हैवी नशा करना है। यहां मिलेगा? नशा करने वाला : यहां क्या नहीं मिलता! ये बताओ बीयर के अलावा क्या लेते हो? रिपोर्टर : बीयर के अलावा कुछ नहीं लेता, लेकिन नशे में मिलता क्या है तो बताओ? नशा करने वाला : सब तरह के नशे हैं। ट्रेंड में सबसे ज्यादा एमडी, ब्राउन शुगर, गांजा है। रिपोर्टर : क्या होता है ये एमडी? नशा करने वाला : गांजे की सिगरेट, एमडी की टैबलेट या पावडर मिल जाएगा। रिपोर्टर : पबों में लड़के लेते हैं? नशा करने वाला : लड़कों से ज्यादा लड़कियां लेती हैं। रिपोर्टर : कैसे मिलेगा? नशा करने वाला : एक बार में तो कोई कुछ नहीं देगा। दो-तीन बार में मिलेगा।

