टक्कर:सीएम शिवराज के काफिले की रिहर्सल में टकराई दो टीआई की गाड़ियां, खजराना टीआई जख्मी

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो

मुख्यमंत्री के रोड शो से पहले पुलिस गुरुवार दोपहर को रिहर्सल कर रही थी, तभी अचानक आगे वाली गाड़ी ने ब्रेक लगाया। उसके ब्रेक लगाने से पीछे की 20 से ज्यादा गाड़ियों ने ब्रेक लगाए। पीछे से दूसरे नंबर पर चल रही खजराना टीआई की गाड़ी ने भी ब्रेक लगा दिया, लेकिन तुकोगंज टीआई की गाड़ी का ब्रेक नहीं लगा।

वह सीधे खजराना टीआई की गाड़ी में जा घुसी। दोनों गाड़ियों की टक्कर में खजराना टीआई को कमर में चोट लगी। दूसरी गाड़ी से उन्हें अस्पताल भेजा, जहां उनकी एमआरआई भी हुई है। घटना कनाड़िया थाना क्षेत्र के बेगमखेड़ी में गुरुवार दोपहर की है। मुख्यमंत्री के शाम के रोड शो में पहुंचने के पहले सभी आला अफसर रिहर्सल कर रहे थे।

इसमें डीआईजी व एसपी सहित कई एएसपी, सीएसपी और टीआई थे। बेगमखेड़ी के पास अचानक सबसे आगे जा रही गाड़ी रुकी, क्योंकि उसमें बैठे अधिकारी वहां मौका मुआयना कर रहे थे, जहां सीएम रुकने वाले थे। जैसे ही पहली गाड़ी ने ब्रेक लगाया तो सभी गाड़ियों ने एक के बाद एक ब्रेक लगाना शुरू कर दिए।

अधिकतर गाड़ियों ने कंट्रोल कर लिया, लेकिन सबसे पीछे चल रही तुकोगंज टीआई कमलेश शर्मा की गाड़ी को ड्राइवर रोक नहीं सका। उसकी स्पीड भी तेज थी। उसने आगे चल रही खजराना टीआई दिनेश वर्मा की गाड़ी में टक्कर मार दी। टक्कर लगने से खजराना टीआई की गाड़ी आगे जा रही गाड़ी में घुस गई। ऐसे में तीन गाड़ियां एक-दूसरे में घुसीं। तेजी से टक्कर लगने से खजराना टीआई को कमर में झटका लगा। उन्हें जरक आया। तुकोगंज टीआई कमलेश शर्मा को भी घुटने में चोट लगी।

सीएसपी ने दूसरी गाड़ी से भेजा अस्पताल

खजराना टीआई दिनेश वर्मा ने सीएसपी को फोन लगाकर घटना की जानकारी दी। फिर सीएसपी ने दूसरी गाड़ी भेजकर दिनेश वर्मा को अस्पताल पहुंचाया। टीआई ने बताया कि वे स्वस्थ हैं। उन्हें ज्यादा चोट नहीं आई।

