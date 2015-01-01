पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तारी:मतदान का फोटो वायरल करने वाले दो युवक हिरासत में

इंदौर3 घंटे पहले
सांवेर उपचुनाव में मतदान की गोपनीयता भंग करने और मतदान करते समय ईवीएम में अपने प्रत्याशी के लिए बटन दबाते हुए फोटो खींचकर वायरल करने वाले दो ग्रामीणों के खिलाफ लसूड़िया पुलिस ने केस दर्ज किया है।

लसूड़िया टीआई इंद्रमणि पटेल ने बताया कि पीपल्या कुमार गांव के दो युवकों ने मतदान के दौरान फोटो खींचकर वायरल किए थे। इस पर सहायक रिटर्निंग ऑफिसर विधान सभा क्षेत्र 211 सांवेर की रिपोर्ट पर आरोपी अरविंद दुबे और रोहित सिरपुरे के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है।

आरोपियों ने भाजपा प्रत्याशी तुलसीराम सिलावट के समर्थन में वोटिंग करते हुए ईवीएम में बटन दबाने के साथ फोटो लेकर मतदान की गोपनीयता को भंग किया है। जो फोटो मतदान करने का लिया, उसे भी वायरल किया है। आचार संहिता के उल्लंघन के दायरे में प्रकरण होने से दोनों पर केस दर्ज कर उन्हें हिरासत में लिया है।

