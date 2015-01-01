पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

श्री अहिल्या माता गोशाला:कंपेल में गायों का अनूठा वृद्धाश्रम, 150 साल से संभाल रहे किसानों द्वारा छोड़ी गई बूढ़ी और घायल गायें, पांच लाख रुपए हर महीने का खर्च

इंदौर27 मिनट पहले
419 गायों की देखरेख हो रही यहां

मध्यप्रदेश सरकार ने गायों की रक्षा और देखभाल के लिए गो-कैबिनेट बनाने की घोषणा की है। इधर, इंदौर से 35 किलोमीटर दूर कंपेल गांव में श्री अहिल्या माता गोशाला में 150 साल से बूढ़ी और असहाय गायों को संभाला जा रहा है। यहां 419 गायें हैं जिनके रख-रखाव जीवदया मंडल ट्रस्ट कर रहा है। इन पर प्रतिमाह लगभग 5 लाख से ज्यादा का खर्च होता है। ये वे गायें हैं जो या तो बीमार हैं या फिर घायल होने व दूध नहीं देने पर किसान इन्हें छोड़ कर चले जाते हैं।

इसमें बछड़े भी शामिल हैं। सर सेठ हुकुमचंद के समय 1859 में इसकी स्थापना की गई थी। पहले गोशाला कच्ची थी। धीरे-धीरे पक्की हुई, निर्माण कार्य अभी भी जारी है। इसे गायों का वृद्धाश्रम भी कह सकते हैं। 75 एकड़ में फैले आश्रम में तीन जगहाें पर गाय रखी जाती हैं। एक जगह 250 ऐसी गायों को रखा गया है जो बूढ़ी तो हैं, लेकिन चल फिर सकती हैं।

ट्रस्ट के महामंत्री रामेश्वरलाल असावा के मुताबिक दूसरी जगह 150 ऐसी असहाय गायों को रखा जाता है जो ज्यादा चल फिर नहीं सकती हैं या दुर्घटना में दिव्यांग हो चुकी हैं। एक अन्य जगह ऐसी गायों को रखा जाता है जिनका अंतिम समय नजदीक आ गया है। उन्हें पशु चिकित्सक की निगरानी में रखा जाता है, कोशिश की जाती है कि वे पुन: ठीक हो जाएं और सामान्य गायों के बीच पहुंच जाएं। हालांकि ऐसा केवल 20 प्रतिशत गायों के साथ ही संभव हो पाता है।

मालवी, साहीवाल, जर्सी, गिर नस्ल की 419 गायों की देखरेख हो रही यहां

ट्रस्ट के संयोजक शंकरलाल अग्रवाल के मुताबिक यहां 6 से ज्यादा किस्मों की गायें और 3 नंदी हैं। जिसमें मालवी, साहीवाल, जर्सी, गिर आदि हैं। इनकी देखभाल 16 कर्मचारी करते हैं। ठीक तरह से चलने वाली 250 के करीब गायों को सुबह 75 एकड़ में चरने के लिए छोड़ देते हैं। दोपहर में पानी पीने और आराम करने के बाद शाम को फिर इन्हें घूमने के लिए छोड़ दिया जाता है।

चारे के साथ ही फलदार पौधे भी लगाए

  • गायों को पर्याप्त और ताजा चारे के लिए परिसर में कई तरह का पौष्टिक चारा लगाया गया है। आम, जाम और जामुन के कुछ फलदार पेड़ भी लगाए गए हैं ताकि वे फल गायों को दिए जा सकें।
  • गोबर से कंडे व खाद के साथ ही गोबर गैस प्लांट भी लगाया गया है। पूरे परिसर में पानी के कई कुंड बनाए गए हैं। एक तालाब भी है। जिससे गोशाला को सालभर पानी मिलता है।
  • गोशाला के ठीक पीछे का हिस्सा वन विभाग का है। 9 साल पहले वन विभाग के अफसरों और गोशाला समिति के पदाधिकारियों ने मिलकर वन और गोशाला के पशुओं के लिए काम करना तय किया था।
