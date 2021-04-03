पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हाय रे महंगाई:ऐसा अनलॉक हुआ किराना कि 8 माह में 10 से 20% बढ़ गए शकर, चाय, दाल, चावल के भाव

इंदौर2 घंटे पहले
हर महीने 1 रुपए किलो बढ़ रहे आटे के दाम, तुअर दाल 30 से 40 रुपए किलो महंगी हुई - Dainik Bhaskar
हर महीने 1 रुपए किलो बढ़ रहे आटे के दाम, तुअर दाल 30 से 40 रुपए किलो महंगी हुई

मार्च से मई तक सख्त लॉकडाउन, फिर जून से धीरे-धीरे अनलॉक की शुरुआत। पहले बाजार फिर त्योहार और बाद में शादी-समारोह, सब कुछ अनलॉक होने से खाद्य सामग्री में तेजी से खरीदी बढ़ी। नतीजा यह कि आठ महीने में ही किराना सामग्री के भावों में 10 से 20 फीसदी तक भाव बढ़ गए हैं।

रसोई के लिए सबसे जरूरी चाय, शकर, घी, तेल, दाल-चावल में ही 5 से 60 रुपए प्रति किलो की तेजी आ गई है। ऑल इंडिया दाल मिल एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष सुरेश अग्रवाल ने बताया 2 महीने में महाराष्ट्र और कर्नाटक की फसल को लेकर जो रिपोर्ट आई है, उसमें दाल का उत्पादन घटना बताया गया है। वहीं लॉकडाउन में कारखाने बंद थे और मजदूर कम होने से उत्पादन में भी कमी आई थी। इस पर दाल के भाव बढ़ गए थे। अभी नई तुअर की फसल आ गई है।

अप्रैल में दाल मिलों को दाल आयात करने के लिए अनुमति मिल सकती है। इस पर अब आगामी दिनों में तुअर दाल के दाम में गिरावट देखने को मिल सकती है। इंदौर चावल व्यापारी संघ के उपाध्यक्ष दयालदास अजीत कुमार ने बताया कि बासमती चावल की फसल कमजोर रही। किसान आंदोलन के कारण आवक भी काफी प्रभावित हुई। इसके अलावा यूरोप, सऊदी अरब अादि देशों में निर्यात मांग अच्छी-खासी निकली है। इसके कारण चावल के भाव 20 से 30 रुपए किलो तक बढ़े हैं।

  • इंदौर सियागंज किराना मर्चेंट एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष रमेश खंडेलवाल ने बताया पहले सख्त लॉकडाउन, फिर अनलॉक पर शादियाें के साथ अन्य आयोजनों में किराना बाजार में अच्छी मांग निकली। इससे भाव में लगातार तेजी आ गई।
