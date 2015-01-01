पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दहेज प्रताड़ना:शादी के ढाई साल बाद कार औऱ पांच लाख नहीं दिए तो पति ने मोबाइल पर तीन बार तीन बार कहा- तलाक... तलाक... तलाक

इंदौर42 मिनट पहले
शादी के ढाई साल बाद पत्नी मायके से पांच लाख रुपए और कार नहीं लाई तो पति ने उसे मोबाइल पर तीन बार तलाक कहकर बेदखल करना चाहा। हालांकि पत्नी ने पुलिस में गुहार लगाई औऱ पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

छत्रीपुरा टीआई पवन सिंघल ने बताया कि ग्रीन पार्क कॉलोनी निवासी महिला की शिकायत पर कागदी पुरा में रहने वाले उसके पति, ससुर, सास, जमजम चौराहा निवासी जेठ, जेठानी, ननद निवासी पीरगेट भोपाल के खिलाफ मुस्लिम विवाह संरक्षण अधिनियम और दहेज प्रताड़ना का केस दर्ज किया है।

पीड़िता ने टीआई सिंघल को बताया कि उसकी ढाई साल पहले शादी हुई थी। पति पलासिया में प्रापर्टी का काम करता है। शुरुआत में उसने खुश रखने का वादा किया, लेकिन बाद में वे प्रताड़ित करने लगे। इस दौरान उसकी एक बेटी हो गई। बेटी अब 2 साल की हो चुकी है। 24 अक्टूबर को जब ननद और जेठानी घर आई तो सभी ने मुझे प्रताड़ित किया।

उन्होंने कहा कि अपने घर से 5 लाख रुपए और एक कार लेकर आ, तभी घर में प्रवेश मिलेगा। यदि रुपए नहीं लाई तो बेटे की शादी किसी पैसे वाली से करवा देंगे। इसके बाद उसे पीटकर घर से जाने को कह दिया। 2 नवंबर को फिर वह अपने ससुराल पहुंची तो उसे अंदर आने ही नहीं दिया। पति ने उसे धमकाया। आखिर में वह घर आ गई। इस दौरान पति ने उसे मोबाइल लगाया। फिर उसे तीन बार तलाक... तलाक... तलाक कह दिया। इसकी रिकार्डिंग भी महिला के पास है। आखिर में वह परिजन के साथ थाने पहुंची। उसने सभी के खिलाफ केस दर्ज करवाया है।

