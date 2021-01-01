पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धोखाधड़ी करने वाले चार बदमाश गिरफ्तार:सामाजिक पत्रिकाओं से ज्वेलर्स की जानकारी जुटाते, फिर जामताड़ा मॉडल पर करते थे ठगी

इंदौर3 घंटे पहले
आरोपी मोड सिंह। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • नामी ज्वेलर्स से चार लाख की धोखाधड़ी की थी

सामाजिक पत्रिकाओं से ज्वेलर्स की जानकारी जुटाकर जामताड़ा मॉडल पर ठगी करने वाले चार बदमाशों को साइबर सेल पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। इनके नाम नरेंद्र सिंह राजपुरोहित, विजय सिंह राजपूत, मोड सिंह राजपुरोहित और जितेंद्र कुमार राजपूत हैं। सभी राजस्थान के हैं। ये सूरत से वीवीआईपी नंबर खरीदकर दिल्ली, जयपुर, सूरत, बड़ौदा, बेंगलुरु, हैदराबाद और मुंबई में भी ठगी कर चुके। गैंग का सरगना मोड सिंह है जो तिरुपति में 22 किलो सोने की चोरी में गिरफ्तार हो चुका है।

आरोपी व्यापारियों को ठगने के लिए ये प्री-एक्टिवेटेड सिम का ही उपयोग करते थे और वाट्स एप कॉल करते थे। 4 दिसंबर 2020 को पंजाबी सर्राफ ज्वेलर्स के मैनेजर ने गैंग के खिलाफ शिकायत की थी।

ऐसे पकड़ में आए आरोपी
पंजाबी सर्राफ ज्वेलर्स से हुई धोखाधड़ी में साइबर सेल को आरोपी रामकृष्ण राजपुरोहित के दिल्ली के करोल बाग में होने की जानकारी मिली। इसने आरोपी शैतान सिंह उर्फ प्रदीप राठौर की जानकारी दी। दोनों ने नरेंद्र सिंह के लिए काम करना कबूला। इसके बाद मुंबई से नरेंद्र को गिरफ्तार किया। नरेंद्र ने बताया गिरोह को काका मोड सिंह ऑपरेट करता है। मोड सिंह के साथ जितेंद्र व विजय को भी गिरफ्तार कर लिया। आरोपियों ने बताया कि ये ज्वेलर्स की सामाजिक पत्रिकाओं से ही जानकारी जुटाते थे। नरेंद्र महंगी लग्जरी गाड़ियों में घूमने का शौकीन है। वहीं मोड़सिंह सोना पहनने का।

