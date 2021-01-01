पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मॉप-अप राउंड:105 केंद्रों पर वैक्सीनेशन का काम शुरू, मैसेज भेजने के बाद भी टीका लगवाने नहीं आए 10 हजार स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को लगनी है वैक्सीन

ज्यादा से ज्यादा हेल्थ वर्कर तक वैक्सीन पहुंचाने के लिए 105 सेंटर पर लग रहे टीके। - Dainik Bhaskar
ज्यादा से ज्यादा हेल्थ वर्कर तक वैक्सीन पहुंचाने के लिए 105 सेंटर पर लग रहे टीके।

कोविड-19 टीकाकरण कार्यक्रम के तहत बुधवार को 105 केंद्रों पर टीके लगाए जाने का काम शुरू हुआ। इसके लिए 10 हजार स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को मैसेज भेजे गए हैं। ये वे स्वास्थ्यकर्मी हैं, जिनकी बारी आने पर वे टीका लगवाने नहीं आए थे। किसी ने कहा कि उन्हें एलर्जी है तो किसी ने कहा कि पुरानी बीमारियां हैं। मॉप-अप राउंड में स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को अंतिम अवसर दिया जा रहा है। यदि वे अब भी नहीं आए तो उनका नाम सूची से हटा दिया जाएगा। इसके बाद 13 फरवरी से पहले राउंड में टीका लगवाने वाले कर्मचारियों को बूस्टर डोज लगाया जाएगा।

इंदौर जिले को दो बार में 59 हजार 500 वैक्सीन का डोज मिला है। इनमें से 650 डोज आर्म फोर्स के लिए भेजे गए हैं। 22 हजार 500 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को वैक्सीन लग चुका है। इन्हें दूसरा बूस्टर डोज 13 फरवरी से लगाया जाएगा। कुल 35 हजार 500 डोज बचे हैं। इन्हीं में 10 हजार स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को वैक्सीन लगाने का लक्ष्य रखा है। पहला व दूसरा डोज निकाल लिया जाए तो अन्य विभागों के फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स के लिए 13 हजार डोज का स्टॉक है, जबकि रजिस्ट्रेशन 30 हजार से ज्यादा हुए हैं। जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डॉ. तरुण गुप्ता ने बताया वैक्सीन का स्टॉक पर्याप्त है। जल्द ही वैक्सीन की नई खेप हमें मिलने वाली है।

टीका लगवाने वालों में डॉक्टरों की संख्या ज्यादा
16 जनवरी से शुरू हुए टीकाकरण कार्यक्रम के तहत 76 प्रतिशत स्वास्थ्य सेवा प्रदाताओं ने वैक्सीन लगवाया है। इसके बाद तीसरे, चौथे व पांचवें दिन सौ फीसदी टीकाकरण हुआ, लेकिन 27 जनवरी को मात्र 61 फीसदी ही टीका लगवाने पहुंचे। ज्यादातर डॉक्टरों ने टीका लगवा लिया है, लेकिन नर्सिंग स्टाफ सहित लिपिकीय स्टाफ गैर हाजिर हैं। प्रत्येक टीकाकरण केंद्र पर सूची के हिसाब से सभी को तीन-चार बार फोन तक लगाए गए।

इंदौर सहित प्रदेश में टीकाकरण का प्रतिशत

तारीखराज्यइंदौर
16 जनवरी6476
18 जनवरी6084.4
19 जनवरी67100
21 जनवरी62100
25 जनवरी6080.98

27 जनवरी

59.5461

वैक्सीनेशन की एक नजर

  • 59 हजार 500 वैक्सीन डोज मिले हैं जिले को दो बार में
  • 2 फीसदी वेस्टेज स्वास्थ्य विभाग के मुताबिक
  • 650 डोज आर्म फोर्स के लिए रिजर्व हैं
  • 35 हजार 500 डोज बचे हैं वैक्सीन के
  • 22 हजार 500 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को 13 से लगेगा दूसरा डोज
  • 13 हजार डोज का स्टॉक है अन्य विभागों के फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स के लिए
  • 30 हजार से ज्यादा रजिस्ट्रेशन हो चुके हैं अन्य विभागों के
