कांग्रेस पर 'कैलाश' का तंज:विजयवर्गीय बोले - कांग्रेस में अगर पट्ठावाद खत्म हो जाएगा तो कांग्रेस ही नहीं रहेगी, कांग्रेस की पहचान ही पट्ठावाद है

इंदौर22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भाजपा के महासचिव कैलाश विजयवर्गीय ने लव जिहाद, बॉलीवुड ड्रग कनेक्शन पर बात की।

कांग्रेस में अगर पट्ठावाद खत्म हो जाएगा तो कांग्रेस ही नहीं रहेगी, कांग्रेस की पहचान ही पट्ठावाद है। यह बात रविवार को भाजपा के महासचिव कैलाश विजयवर्गीय ने उपचुनाव में हार के बाद कांग्रेस में संगठन स्तर पर फेरबदल की चर्चाओं को लेकर कही। बॉलीवुड के ड्रग कनेक्शन पर कहा - "विमान जा रहा था इधर और पहुंच गया किधर, कहां सुशांत सिंह की हत्या और कहां बॉलीवुड का ड्रग माफिया, बात ही बदल गई एक दम। पर नकली हीरो और असली हीरो में यही फर्क होता है। बॉलीवुड के नकली हीरो एक्सपोज हो गए।

विजयवर्गीय ने गाय को चारा भी खिलाया।
विजयवर्गीय ने गाय को चारा भी खिलाया।

पितृ पर्वत पहुंचे भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव कैलाश विजयवर्गीय ने मीडिया से पश्चिम बंगाल चुनाव, लव जिहाद सहित कई मुद्दों पर बात की। OTT पर परोसी जा रही अश्लीलता पर कहा कि मैं इसके विरोध में हूं और केंद्र सरकार को चाहिए कि वह कंटेंट को नियंत्रित करने की व्यवस्था करे। इसके दो पक्ष हैं, लोगों का कहना है कि इस कारण नए कलाकारों को ज्यादा मौके मिल रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि कलाकारों को काम मिले यह अच्छा है, लेकिन वह कलाकार ऐसी चीज परोसे जो समाज में अश्लीलता फैलाए, ऐसे वेब सीरिज की कोई आवश्यकता नहीं है। शहर में कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों पर कहा - मैं दिन का कर्फ्यू लगाने के पक्ष में नहीं हूं, लेकिन लोगों को खुद की और समाज की चिंता करना चाहिए।

उन्होंने कहा कि लव जिहाद की परिभाषा को हमें समझना होगा, यह षड्यंत्रपूर्वक किया जाता है इसलिए गलत है। लव जिहाद में कितने साल की सजा का प्रावधान हो, इसका फैसला विधायक करेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि बंगाल में हमारा टारगेट 200 सीटें जीतने का है और हम इसके आसपास ही रहेंगे। चुनाव को लेकर हमारी मांग है कि राज्य पुलिस को चुनाव से अलग रखा जाए। बंगाल में सुपारी किलिंग शुरू हो गई है, घुसपैठियों के जरिए घटनाएं की जा रही हैं। इंदौर को एक से अधिक मंत्री मिलने के सवाल पर बोले - "मिलना चाहिए, पहले दो-दो तीन-तीन मंत्री रहे हैं।

पितृ पर्वत पर अब फरवरी में होगा दीप प्रज्वलन का आयोजन।
पितृ पर्वत पर अब फरवरी में होगा दीप प्रज्वलन का आयोजन।

कार्तिक पूर्णिमा के अवसर पर 30 नवंबर को पितृ पर्वत पर होने वाले विश्व के सबसे बड़े आयोजन 16 लाख दीप प्रज्वलन को लेकर कहा कि कोविड के कारण इसकी तारीख को आगे बढ़ाया जा रहा है। 30 नवंबर की जगह अब 28 फरवरी 20 को यह आयोजन किया जाएगा। क्योंकि उसी दिन हनुमान जी की प्राण प्रतिष्ठा हुई थी। इस आयोजन में 32 हजार से ज्यादा लोग दिए जलाएंगे। हमने गिनीज बुक ऑफ वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड में भी आयोजन की जानकारी दी है। आयोजन के दौरान सवा लाख सुंदर कांड का पाठ हाेगा और सरसों के तेल से दिए जलेंगे। दीपक डेढ़ से दो घंटे तक जल सकें। इसके लिए विशेष प्रकार की बत्ती बनाई जा रही है। आयाेजन का मकसद काेराेना से विश्व को मुक्ति मिले और काेई दूसरी महामारी नहीं आए, यही है।

