  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Indore
  • Water Did Not Reach 4 Lakh People, Crisis Still Today; Soil, Sand And Mud From The Narmada Pump Of 92 MLD In Jalud

नर्मदा तृतीय चरण में शटडाउन:4 लाख लोगों तक नहीं पहुंचा पानी, आज भी संकट; जलूद में 92 एमएलडी के नर्मदा के पंप में निकली मिट्‌टी, रेत और कीचड़

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

एक तरफ मनोरमागंज में नर्मदा लाइन फूटने से बड़ी मात्रा में पानी व्यर्थ बह गया। वहीं जलूद में नर्मदा तृतीय चरण के मेंटेनेंस के लिए दो दिन के शटडाउन की वजह से शुक्रवार को 20 से ज्यादा कॉलोनियों में सीधी सप्लाय नहीं हो सकी। इससे चार लाख से ज्यादा लोग प्रभावित हुए।

नर्मदा प्रोजेक्ट के कार्यपालन यंत्री संजीव श्रीवास्तव ने बताया तृतीय चरण के इंटेकवेल में गाद की सफाई के अलावा 90 एमएलडी का पंप लगाया जा रहा। इसलिए सुबह 8 बजे से शटडाउन लिया गया। इसके अलावा त्रिवेणी नगर और जनता क्वार्टर की टंकी की लाइन को भी एलआईजी चौराहे की लाइन से जोड़ा जाएगा। यहां सड़क पर लाइन डालने का काम सुबह शुरू हो गया, जिससे ट्रैफिक बाधित होता रहा।

शटडाउन के कारण जिन क्षेत्रों में सप्लाय प्रभावित हुआ, वे हैं मालवीय नगर, छोटी खजरानी, नया बसेरा, बैकुंठधाम, मनोरमागंज, कैलाश पार्क, गीता भवन, संजीवनी नगर, मुमताज नगर, ममता कॉलोनी, डायमंड काॅलोनी, सोमनाथ की चाल, भील कॉलोनी, पंचशील नगर, तुलसी नगर, नेतराम का बगीचा, शांति नगर, साउथ तुकोगंज, सिंधी कॉलोनी, साधु वासवानी नगर, आनंद नगर, चितावद, आजाद नगर।

जलूद में 92 एमएलडी के नर्मदा के पंप में निकली मिट्‌टी, रेत और कीचड़
नर्मदा के तृतीय चरण के 92 एमएलडी के पंप की सफाई का काम शुक्रवार से शुरू हो गया। इसे दो दिन में पूरा करने के साथ अहमदाबाद से आ रहे पंप की फिटिंग भी की जाना है। कार्यपालन यंत्री चैतन्य रघुवंशी ने बताया सबमर्सिबल पम्पों के एलटी और एचटी चैंबर के सामने गाद, मिट्‌टी, कचरा निकालने के लिए पोकलेन मशीन से सफाई की जा रही है। दो दिन में खराब पंपों को क्रेन से निकालकर उसके स्थान पर नया पंप डाल दिया जाएगा। तृतीय चरण के जल प्रदाय संस्थानों जैसे 363 एमएलडी जल शुद्धिकरण संयंत्र पंप गृह 1, बीएम 1, 2 व 132 केवी के विद्युत उपकेंद्र छोटी खरगोन, भकलाय बीएस 1, 2 भी इन्हीं दो दिनों में ठीक किए जाएंगे।

इधर, मनोरमागंज में फूटी नर्मदा लाइन, बेसमेंट में भरा पानी
शुक्रवार तड़के मनोरमागंज में नर्मदा लाइन फूट गई। इससे कई क्षेत्रों में पानी भरा गया और पूरी सड़क पर बारिश जैसे हालात हो गए। आसपास की बिल्डिंग के बेसमेंट में इतनी पानी भरा गया कि वाहनों के पहिये डूब गए। नर्मदा प्रोजेक्ट के कार्यपालन यंत्री संजीव श्रीवास्तव ने बताया सुबह 4 बजे पाइप लाइन फूटने की सूचना मिली। तत्काल हमने वॉल्व बंद करवाया। लाइन फूटने से माय होम वाली की गली वाली मल्टियों के बेसमेंट में पानी भरने की शिकायत मिली। हमने तत्काल टीम भेजकर मोटर से पानी को बाहर निकलवाया। लाइन सुधार का कार्य किया जा रहा है।

