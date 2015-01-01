पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छाए बादल, पारा सामान्य:बंगाल की खाड़ी में उठे तूफान से रात का तापमान स्थिर, एक-दो दिन ऐसा ही रहेगा मौसम, अभी मावठा के आसार नहीं

इंदौर8 मिनट पहले
मंगलवार शाम आसमान में हल्के बादल छाए रहने से रात का पारा सामान्य ही रहा। फोटो बंगली चौराहे का।

बुधवार की सुबह खिली धूप के साथ हुई। हालांकि रात का तापमान सोमवार के मुकाबले एक डिग्री कम आंका गया। सोमवार रात न्यूनतम तापमान में 15.3 डिग्री होकर सामान्य से 2 डिग्री ज्यादा रहा था, जो मंगलवार को घटकर 14 डिग्री पर आ गया। शनिवार और रविवार की रात इस सीजन की सबसे सर्द रही थी, तापमान भी 12.7 और 12.6 डिग्री रिकाॅर्ड हुआ था।

दरअसल, बंगाल की खाड़ी में उठे तूफान निवार का असर ठंड पर भी हुआ है। नमी बढ़ने से तापमान में वृद्धि हो गई। हालांकि शुक्रवार से ठंड फिर रंग दिखाने लगेगी। रात का तापमान घटकर 12 से 13 डिग्री तक पहुंच सकता है। कृषि मौसम केंद्र के अनुसार दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 30 डिग्री रहा, वहीं न्यूनतम तापमान 14 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। हल्की ठंडी हवाओं के झोंके पूर्व दक्षिण से आते रहे।

निवार तूफान के कारण 50 फीसदी तक बढ़ेगी नमी

तमिलनाडु में निवार तूफान का असर शुरू हो गया है। तेज बारिश और करीब 80 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से हवा चल रही है। इस वजह से प्रदेश में भी 50 प्रतिशत नमी बढ़ सकती है। वैसे, मंगलवार को दिनभर आसमान साफ रहा।

मावठा के आसार नहीं

21 अक्टूबर को बारिश समाप्त होने के बाद से आसमान ज्यादातर दिन साफ ही रहा है। गेहूं के लिए फायदेमंद मावठा बरसने के आसार अभी नहीं दिख रहे। पिछले साल नवंबर में भी आधा इंच के करीब पानी गिरा था। दिसंबर में भी ठीक-ठीक बारिश हुई थी।

वीडियोऔर देखेंतूफान देर शाम या रात में तमिलनाडु-पुडुचेरी को पार करेगा; 145 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से हवाएं चल सकती हैं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

