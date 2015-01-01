पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चोइथराम मंडी:प्याज थोक में 50 रुपए पहुंचा तो हो गई एक लाख कट्‌टे की आवक, गिरे भाव

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

चोइथराम सब्जी मंडी में सोमवार को प्याज के भाव ऊपर में 50 रुपए किलो तक पहुंच गए। इसके बाद मंडी में प्याज की आवक एक लाख कट्‌टे की हो गई। इससे मंडी के बाहर वाहनों की लंबी कतारें लग गईं, वहीं मंडी के अंदर भी बड़ी संख्या में वाहन के पहुंचने पर केसरबाग रोड तक जाम की स्थिति निर्मित हो गई। इसके अगले ही दिन प्याज के भाव पांच रुपए कम हो गए तो प्याज की आवक भी कम होकर लगभग 40 हजार कट्‌टे की हो गई।

अगले ही दिन प्याज के भाव पांच रुपए किलो कम हो गए
मंडी प्रभारी अधिकारी प्रदीप जोशी के मुताबिक सोमवार को मंडी कोई एक लॉट 30 से 50 रुपए किलो के भाव बिक गया था। इसके बाद महाराष्ट्र के साथ खंडवा और खरगोन से भी बड़ी संख्या में आवक होने लगी। इसी कड़ी में सोमवार को शाम के बाद से ही मंडी में 800 ट्रकों की आवक हुई। इसमें 1 लाख कट्‌टे की आवक रही। इसके बाद मंगलवार को लगभग 450 ट्रकों के जरिए 40 हजार कट्‌टे की प्याज की आवक रही। इसके कारण मंगलवार को प्याज में 5 रुपए टूट गए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें