कॉलेज भवन में कंकाल:पुलिस पहुंची तो प्रैक्टिकल के लिए रखी डमी निकली; ज्ञान आयुर्वेदिक महाविद्यालय का मामला

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

लसूड़िया क्षेत्र में ज्ञान आयुर्वेदिक महाविद्यालय के खंडहर हो चुके परिसर में मंगलवार को महिला और पुरुष के जले हुए कंकाल मिलने की सूचना से हड़कंप मच गया। एफएसएल जांच में खुलासा हुआ कंकाल मनुष्यों के नहीं, बल्कि छात्रों को पढ़ाने के लिए रसायन से तैयार डमी कंकाल थे, जिन्हें किसी शरारती तत्व ने बक्सों से निकालकर दीवार से टिका दिया था।

लसूड़िया पुलिस के मुताबिक मंगलवार दोपहर कंकाल मिलने की सूचना मिली। थाने से एसआई अमरसिंह मौर्य मौके पर पहुंचे तो पता चला रुचि सोया के आगे नूरी मस्जिद के पास ज्ञान आयुर्वेदिक महाविद्यालय के खंडहर हो चुके परिसर में कोई युवक गया था। दीवार किनारे दो कंकाल देखकर उसने शोर मचाया। पहली बार में तो कंकाल को देख एसआई भी घबरा गए और आला अधिकारियों को सूचना दी। पुलिस के अफसरों के साथ एफएसएल टीम के डॉ. बीएल मंडलोई भी पहुंचे। उन्होंने जांच कर बताया कि कंकाल मनुष्यों के नहीं हैं, बल्कि कॉलेज में बच्चों को पढ़ाने के लिए रसायन से निर्मित डमी हैं। इसमें एक महिला और एक पुरुष की डमी है।

पहले बॉक्स में थे, किसी ने निकाल कर रख दिए
रहवासी प्रकाश ने बताया यह कंकाल लंबे समय से यहीं हैं। यह कंकाल पहले बॉक्स में थे, लेकिन किसी ने उन्हें निकालकर बाहर दीवार से सटाकर खड़ा कर दिया। यहां शराबखोरी होती है और ताश के पत्ते भी मिले। रहवासियों ने बताया यह स्थान भूतिया महल के नाम से कुख्यात है, लोग यहां आने में डरते हैं।

