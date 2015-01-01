पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दलालों की अमरबेल:कलेक्टर पहुंचे तो तहसीलदार ही पोर्टल पर अपलोड नहीं कर रहे थे केस, आउटसोर्स कर्मचारी दलाली करता मिला

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
दलाल कर्मचारी गिरफ्त में।
  • तहसीलदार और रीडर को नोटिस, कर्मचारी पर की प्रतिबंधात्मक कार्रवाई

दलालों पर छापे के बाद कलेक्टोरेट में अधिकारियों की कार्यशैली को देखने के लिए कलेक्टर मनीष सिंह मंगलवार को अचानक तहसील कार्यालय और लोक सेवा गारंटी कार्यालय पहुंचे।

लोक सेवा गारंटी केंद्र पर अंकित नाम का युवक मिला, जो वहां आउटसोर्स कर्मचारी था, लेकिन वह आमजन के काम कराने के लिए दलालों से संपर्क कराता था। इसकी शिकायत कलेक्टर को मिली थी। इसकी मौके पर जांच के बाद उस पर प्रतिबंधात्मक धारा 151 के तहत प्रकरण दर्ज किया गया है। बुधवार को एसडीएम कोर्ट में पेश कर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

वहीं तहसीलदार राजेश सोनी के यहां जांच की गई। इसमें पाया गया कि कई केस पोर्टल पर दर्ज नहीं कर सीधे मैन्युअल लिए जा रहे हैं। प्रकरणों को नियमित नहीं सुना जा रहा है। कई मामलों में ऑर्डर शीट नहीं लिखी गई है। एक प्रकरण में आदेश जारी हो चुके हैं परंतु हस्ताक्षर नहीं हैं। इसके बाद कलेक्टर ने सोनी और उनके रीडर आशीष शर्मा को शोकॉज नोटिस जारी कर दिया है।

अफसर दोपहर 3 से शाम साढ़े 5 बजे तक राजस्व कोर्ट में बैठें

कलेक्टर ने आदेश जारी कर दिए हैं कि जिसमें सभी अधिकारियों को नियमित तौर पर दोपहर तीन से साढ़े पांच बजे तक राजस्व कोर्ट में बैठना जरूरी होगा। कलेक्टर ने कहा कि अधिकारियों को प्रोटोकॉल ड्यूटी से मुक्त किया जा रहा है, उनकी जगह अन्य राजपत्रित अधिकारी को देंगे। अपर कलेक्टर मयंक अग्रवाल पूरे काम की मॉनीटरिंग करेंगे और अधिकारियों को कलेक्टोरेट छोडने के पहले कलेक्टर या अग्रवाल को सूचना देना होगी।

राजस्व कोर्ट में लंबी तारीख नहीं लगाएंगे

कलेक्टर ने आदेश दिए हैं कि किसी भी केस में लंबी तारीख नहीं दी जाएगी और जल्द सुनवाई कर केस का निराकरण किया जाएगा। वकीलों के माध्यम से हर केस लगातार सुनवाई के लिए कहा गया है, जिससे बिचौलिए और दलाल खत्म हो।

