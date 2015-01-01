पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टूटेगी या बचेगी परंपरा:हिंगोट युद्ध वाले मैदान पर बनाई अस्थाई चौकी, किसी को जाने की अनुमति नहीं, योद्धा बोले - परंपरा रोकना ठीक नहीं

इंदौर17 मिनट पहले
जांबाज तुर्रा और रुणजी के वीर कलंगी योद्धाओं के बीच बेहद जोखिम भरा युद्ध होता है।

इंदौर से 56 किलोमीटर दूर गौतमपुरा में धोक पढ़वा (गोवर्धन पूजा) पर दो दलों के बीच हाेने वाले हिंगोट युद्ध पर संशय है। युद्ध के दौरान दोनों दलों के योद्धा एक-दूसरे पर जलते हुए अग्निबाण (हिंगोट) से आक्रमण करते हैं। आज शाम होने वाले जांबाज तुर्रा और रुणजी के वीर कलंगी योद्धाओं के बीच हाेने वाले इस जोखिम भरे हिंगोट युद्ध काे लेकर प्रशासन सख्त है। पुलिस-प्रशासन ने हिंगोट युद्ध मैदान के बीचोबीच तंबू लगा कर अस्थाई चौकी बना दी है। युद्ध के मैदान में किसी को जाने की अनुमति नहीं है। योद्धाओं का कहना है कि पांच-पांच योद्धा युद्ध के मैदान में जाकर देवनारायण भगवान के दर्शन कर हिंगोट छोड़कर परंपरा कायम रखना चाहते हैं, हालांकि प्रशासन इस मूड में भी नहीं है।

विधायक विशाल पटेल ने कहा कि हमने प्रयास किया था, लेकिन अधिकारियों ने कोरोना का बहाना बना लिया। हमने कहा कि जब कोरोना काल में चुनाव हो सकते हैं, तो फिर युद्ध क्यों नहीं? इस युद्ध में कोई द्वेष भावना नहीं रहती, लेकिन परंपरा चलते रहना चाहिए। भाजपा धार्मिक भावनाओं को ठेस पहुंचा रही है। इस युद्ध में कोई हारता या जीतता नहीं है। इसकी अनुमति के लिए मुख्यमंत्री को भी पत्र नहीं लिखा गया है। पहली बार ऐसा हो रहा है कि युद्ध नहीं हो रहा है।

तहसीलदार बजरंग बहादुर सिंह ने कहा कि कोविड के कारण बड़ा आयोजन नहीं करवाए जाने के निर्देश हैं। ऐसे कार्यक्रम, जिसमें बड़ी संख्या में लोग जुटते हैं, ऐसे आयोजन नहीं किए जा सकते। हिंगोट युद्ध को दूर-दूर से लोग देखने आते हैं। ऐसे में यहां 15 से 20 हजार की भीड़ जुटती है, इसलिए आयोजन को अनुमति नहीं दी गई है।

योद्धाओं की पूरी तैयारी
प्रशासन द्वारा अनुमति नहीं मिलने के बाद भी योद्धा युद्ध के लिए तैयार हैं। उन्होंने हिंगोट तैयार कर झोले में रख लिए हैं। योद्धाओं का कहना है कि हिंगोट युद्ध रुणजी - गौतमपुरा वासियों की सदियों पुरानी परंपरा है, जो विरासत में मिली है। जनप्रतिनिधि उनके समर्थन में आगे आएं और परंपरा को कायम रखने में हमारी मदद करें। एक योद्धा ने कहा कि जब चुनाव में इतनी भीड़ जुटी, तो फिर हिंगोट युद्ध को अनुमति क्यों नहीं? हमारा युद्ध भले ही 15 मिनट चले, लेकिन परंपरा कायम रहनी चाहिए।

