रेलवे:बार-बार निरस्त के बजाय लुधियाना तक क्यों नहीं चलाते मालवा ट्रेन

इंदौर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आठ दिन में चौथी बार मालवा एक्सप्रेस निरस्त
  • रेलवे सलाहकार समिति ने रेलवे के सामने रखी मांग, मालवा एक्सप्रेस आज फिर निरस्त, आठ दिन में चौथी बार ऐसा हुआ

महू-इंदौर-श्रीमाता वैष्णोदेवी कटरा (मालवा एक्सप्रेस) ट्रेन को रेलवे ने एक बार फिर निरस्त कर दिया। 20 नवंबर को महू से जाने वाली जबकि 22 नवंबर को श्रीमाता वैष्णोदेवी कटरा-इंदौर-महू ट्रेन को रेलवे ने निरस्त कर दिया है। रेलवे अधिकारियों का कहना है पंजाब में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन के कारण ट्रेन निरस्त की है।

उधर, रेलवे सलाहकार समिति के पूर्व सदस्य और जानकारों का कहना है जिस तरह रेलवे मुंबई सेंट्रल-अमृतसर एक्सप्रेस और बांद्रा टर्मिनल-अमृतसर एक्सप्रेस को शॉर्ट टर्मिनेट कर अंबाला तक चला रहा है, उसी तरह मालवा एक्सप्रेस का संचालन भी लुधियाना या अंबाला कैंट तक किया जा सकता है। समिति के पूर्व सदस्य जगमोहन वर्मा ने कहा कि उक्त मांग को लेकर हमने रेल मंत्री और पश्चिम रेलवे के जीएम को पत्र लिखा है।

लुधियाना से जम्मू होते हुए वैष्णोदेवी तक जा सकेंगे सड़क मार्ग से

मालवा एक्सप्रेस को यदि लुधियाना तक चलाया जाए तो वहां से सड़क मार्ग से यात्री जम्मू होते हुए कटरा (वैष्णोदेवी) तक आसानी से पहुंच सकते हैं। लुधियाना से करीब 280 किमी जम्मू और वहां से करीब 60 किमी कटरा की दूरी है। बसों के साथ ही ट्रेवल्स की कई गाड़ियों की सुविधा वहां से उपलब्ध है।

मालवा के निरस्त होने के बाद इंदौर से दिल्ली के लिए सिर्फ एक ट्रेन

दिल्ली रूट पर यात्रियों का दबाव काफी रहता है। ऐसे में इंदौर से फिलहाल एक ही ट्रेन निजामुद्दीन एक्सप्रेस चल रही है। अमृतसर एक्सप्रेस, चंडीगढ़ एक्सप्रेस लॉकडाउन के बाद से ही बंद है। वहीं, मालवा एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन को रेलवे ने चौथी बार निरस्त कर दिया। इस वजह से निजामुद्दीन इंटरसिटी एक्सप्रेस पर भी दबाव बढ़ गया।

