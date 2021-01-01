पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • With The Readiness Of The Police, The Child Was Discovered In 9 Hours, The Younger Sister Had Seen The Kidnapping Incident,

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

9 घंटे में मिला अपहृत बच्चा:परिचित ही साइकिल पर बिठाकर 7 साल के मासूम को ले गया, 9 साल की बहन ने पिता को दी जानकारी, देर रात ओटले पर बैठा मिला बच्चा

इंदौर34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
फाइल फोटो

तेजाजी नगर थाना क्षेत्र में रहने वाले 7 साल के एक मासूम का एक परिचित ने अपहरण कर लिया। आरोपी 1 साल पहले तक मासूम के घर के आसपास रहता था। बाद वह बाणगंगा क्षेत्र में चला गया। वह रविवार शाम को मासूम के घर आया जब उसके पिता नहीं दिखे तो मासूम को साइकिल में बैठा कर ले गया। यह घटना उसकी 9 साल की बहन ने देख पिता को जानकारी दी। पिता तत्काल थाने पहुंचे और अपहरण की शिकायत दर्ज कराई। पुलिस ने देर रात तक सर्चिंग की। पुलिस की घेराबंदी की जानकारी मिलने पर बदमाश मासूम को बाणगंगा में ओटले पर छोड़ गया। आरोपी की मंशा क्या थी, पता नहीं चला लेकिन वह उसे घुमाता रहा था।

तेजाजी नगर थाना प्रभारी आरएन भदौरिया के अनुसार फरियादी गुड्डू कनौजिया निवासी नायता मुंडला ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई थी कि उसके 7 साल के बच्चे को एक युवक बहला फुसला कर ले गया है। उसका नाम भगवान है जो नायता मुंडला में रहता था। वह बच्चे को साइकिल सहित अगवा कर ले गया है। गुड्डू को बेटी ने बताया था कि जब घर पर कोई नहीं था तो भगवान मासूम को लेकर चला गया। नाबालिग के अपहरण की जानकारी मिलते ही पुलिस ने सर्चिंग शुरू की। तब पता चला कि वह बाणगंगा क्षेत्र में हो सकता है।

पुलिस जब बाणगंगा में पहुंची तो आरोपी बच्चे को एक ओटले पर बैठा कर भाग गया। पुलिस को पता चला है कि आरोपी ने नायता मुंडला क्षेत्र में कुछ लोगों को फोन लगाकर वहां की हलचल की जानकारी ली थी। किसी ने उसे बता दिया कि पुलिस पीछे लगी है तो वह बदमाश बच्चे को छोड़कर भाग गया। अभी पुलिस को आरोपी की मंशा का पता नहीं चला है। वहीं, बच्चा पुलिस ने सकुशल बरामद कर लिया है। पिता का कहना था कि वह मजदूरी कर परिवार का लालन-पालन करता है। बदमाश पिता की साइकिल पर ही बच्चे को ले गया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरिपब्लिक डे परेड में राफेल ने पहली बार उड़ान भरी, बांग्लादेश की सैन्य टुकड़ी भी पहली बार शामिल हुई - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser