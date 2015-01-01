पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना रिटर्न:बिना मास्क के बहाने- रोज पहनता हूं, आज भूल गया, डिक्की में रखा है

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
100 रु. देने लगा तो कहा 200 ही लगेंगे
  • निगम ने 19 जोन पर की कार्रवाई, 300 से ज्यादा चालान बनाकर 63 हजार से ज्यादा जुर्माना वसूला

कोरोना की तीसरी लहर आने के बाद एक बार फिर मास्क को लेकर निगम ने चालानी कार्रवाई शुरू की तो लोगों के पास बहाने पहले से तैयार थे। किसी ने जेब से मास्क निकाला, किसी ने गाड़ी की डिक्की से निकालकर पहना। जेल रोड पर भीड़ के बीच कई लोग बिना मास्क के घूमते मिले।

किसी की गाड़ी पकड़ी तो वह गिड़गिड़ाने लगा कि आज भूल गया। रोज पहनकर ही निकलता था। कुछ युवकों ने जेल रोड के दुकानदारों के भी चालान यह कहकर बनवा दिए कि वे बिना मास्क के ही दुकान में बैठे थे। वे दुकान से बाहर जैसे ही निकले निगम की टीम ने उन्हें पकड़ लिया।

शनिवार को सभी 19 जोन के भीड़भाड़ वाले इलाकों में चालानी कार्रवाई की। सबसे ज्यादा असर जेल रोड, राजबाड़ा और जवाहर मार्ग पर देखने को मिला। कहीं-कहीं टीम को विरोध का सामना भी करना पड़ा। राजबाड़ा में मास्क लगाए मिले कुछ लोगों ने कहा कि 200 रुपए के चालान से कुछ नहीं होना। दिल्ली की तर्ज पर निगम की टीम दो हजार का चालान बनाए तभी लोग सुधरेंगे।

कैश नहीं था तो पेटीएम से लिया जुर्माना

चिकमंगलूर चौराहे के पास एक युवक को चालान की राशि जमा करने के लिए कहा तो उसने कहा पैसे नहीं है। बहस होने पर पेटीएम से राशि भरने की हामी भरी। निगम कर्मचारी ने अपना पेटीएम नंबर लेकर उसका चालान बनाकर दिया।

100 रु. देने लगा तो कहा 200 ही लगेंगे

जेल रोड पर भीड़ के बीच कई लोग बिना मास्क के घूमते मिले। एक युवक को रोका तो उसने कहा 200 रुपए तो नहीं है 100 रुपए में एडजस्ट कर लो। निगम अधिकारियों ने कहा कि चालान तो 200 रुपए का ही बनेगा।

आज से दो दिन करेंगे जागरूक, फिर सख्ती

आपदा प्रबंधन समिति की बैठक में निर्णय लिया गया कि सभी जनप्रतिनिधि रविवार व सोमवार को जागरूक करेंगे। उसके बाद सख्ती की जाएगी। सांसद लालवानी ने सरकारी अस्पातलों की व्यवस्था को लेकर नाराजगी जाहिर करते हुए इसे सुधारने के लिए कहा।

रेसीडेंसी में हुई बैठक में विधायक रमेश मेंदोला, आकाश विजयवर्गीय, महेंद्र हार्डिया, मालिनी गौड, सुदर्शन गुप्ता, गोपी नेमा, मनोज पटेल, भाजपा नगराध्यक्ष गौरव रणदिवे, कलेक्टर मनीष सिंह, डीआईजी व निगमायुक्त उपस्थित थीं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें