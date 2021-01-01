पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जनसुनवाई:महिला बोली- दवे पर कार्रवाई में मेरा घर टूटा, निगम अधिकारी बोले, हमारी जिम्मेदारी नहीं है

इंदौर4 घंटे पहले
राशन माफिया पर कार्रवाई के बाद अपने राशन कार्ड दुरुस्त कराने, नाम जुड़वाने के लिए मंगलवार को कलेक्टोरेट की जनसुनवाई में सैकड़ों लोग पहुंच गए। कलेक्टोरेट के दूसरे तल पर बने खाद्य आपूर्ति विभाग के दफ्तर में अधिकारियों ने दरवाजे बंद कर बैरिकेड्स लगा दिए और खिड़की से लोगोें के आवेदन लेने लगे।

एक ही जगह आवेदन लेने से महिला और पुरुष दोनों की लंबी कतारें लग गईं और लोगों को आवेदन देेने में काफी समय लगा। कतार में कई लोगों के विवाद भी होते रहे, लेकिन खाद्य अधिकारी बंद दरवाजे में अंदर बैठे रहे। उधर जनसुनवाई में करीब 235 लोगों ने आवेदन दिए।

इसमें एक महिला ने राशन माफिया श्याम दवे के कलेक्टोरेट के पीछे किए गए निर्माण को लेकर कहा कि इस कार्रवाई में उनके मकान पर मलबा गिर गया और काफी नुकसान हुआ, लेकिन जनसुनवाई में निगम की ओर से आए अधिकारियों ने साफ कह दिया कि हमारी जिम्मेदारी नहीं है और इसके भुगतान के लिए हमारे पास कोई राशि नहीं है।

फिर भी आवेदन लेकर निगम भेज देते हैं। पीड़ित महिला ने बताया कि उनके घर में कमाने वाला कोई नहीं है। मकान को काफी नुकसान हुआ। पूरा सामान, राशन सामग्री भी खराब हो गई।

प्लॉट के लिए रुपए लिए, कब्जा नहीं दिया

मुराई मोहल्ला निवासी मुल्लाबाई पाल ने शिकायत की कि उन्होंने बिचौली तहसील स्थित कसरावद ग्राम में ग्रीन लाइफ प्रोजेक्ट के अंतर्गत प्लॉट खरीदने के लिए साढ़े पांच लाख रुपए प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर को दिए थे। उन्हें प्लॉट का कब्जा आज तक नहीं दिया है। आवेदन पर अपर कलेक्टर पवन जैन ने मैनेजर को बुलाकर सात दिन में समस्या दूर करने के निर्देश दिए।

कुछ वृद्ध भी आए और उन्होंने बच्चों द्वारा घर से बाहर किए जाने की शिकायत की, जिस पर जैन ने सभी एसडीएम को इस मामले में तत्परता से कार्रवाई के लिए कहा। कन्या कुब्ज नर्सिंग कॉलेज की छात्राओं ने बताया कि छात्रवृत्ति न मिलने के कारण कॉलेज द्वारा उनके शैक्षणिक दस्तावेज उपलब्ध नहीं कराए जा रहे। अपर कलेक्टर ने सहायक संचालक पिछड़ा वर्ग विभाग को कॉलेज प्रबंधन से चर्चा कर छात्राओं को आवश्यक दस्तावेज वापस दिलाने के निर्देश दिए।

