वो मारकर गई जुर्माना चाहिए:जेल रोड पर युवती का हंगामा, एसडीएम की गाड़ी पर चढ़कर सायरन से लगाना चाहती थी फांसी

इंदौर18 मिनट पहले
गाड़ी में चढ़कर युवती फांसी लगाने की कोशिश कर रही थी।

जेल रोड पर शनिवार को काफी देर तक हंगामा मचा रहा। करीबन आधा घंटे तक जाम भी लगा रहा। लोगों का हुजूम जमा था, एक मंदबुद्धि युवती की हरकतें देखने के लिए। जेल रोड पर एक मंदबुद्धि युवती एक एसडीएम की जीप पर चढ़ गई। काफी देर तक हंगामा करती रही।

काफी देर चले हंगामे के बाद एक व्यक्ति ने युवती को नीचे उतारा।
काफी देर चले हंगामे के बाद एक व्यक्ति ने युवती को नीचे उतारा।

युवती ने गले का दुपट्टा एसडीएम की गाड़ी के सायरन पर कसा। फिर दूसरे सिरे से खुद के गले में फंदा लगाने लगी। लोग तमाशा देखते रहे। कई लोग उसका वीडियो बना रहे थे तो कोई सोशल मीडिया पर लाइव कर रहा था। वह कह रही थी कि कोई उसे मारकर गई है। उसे जुर्माना चाहिए। मरना नहीं चाहती। इस दौरान एसडीएम की गाड़ी का गार्ड और यातायातकर्मी सिर्फ तमाशा देखते रहे। तभी एक युवक गाड़ी पर चढ़ा। उसने युवती का दुपट्टा खींचा और फिर उसे नीचे उतारा। बाद में यातायात पुलिस और एमजी रोड पुलिस ने मशक्कत के बाद ट्रैफिक बहाल करवाया। टीआई डीबीएस नागर के अनुसार गाड़ी एमपी 04 है। संभवत: एसडीएम बाहर के हैं और किसी काम से इंदौर आए होंगे।

