पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अपने पास, कोरोना दूर:अस्पताल में अपने साथ आए तो जल्द जीत ली कोरोना से जंग

इंदौर28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
परिजन को पीपीई किट में मिलने की दी अनुमति, वही हाथ से खिलाते हैं खाना
  • परिजन को पीपीई किट में मिलने की दी अनुमति, वही हाथ से खिलाते हैं खाना

कोरोना पॉजिटिव होने के बाद मरीज को उपचार के दौरान सबसे ज्यादा कमी अपनों से दूर होेने की होती है। मानसिक रूप से उन्हें सांत्वना देने के लिए कोई नहीं रहता है। इस समस्या को दूर करने के लिए इंदौर के एक निजी अस्पताल ने नई पहल करते हुए मरीज के परिजनों को पीपीई किट, मास्क पहनकर मरीजों से जब चाहे मिलने की छूट दे दी।

यदि मरीज को खांसी नहीं है तो उनके परिजन पास में रहकर घर से लाया भोजन भी अपने हाथ से कराते हैं। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग रखते हुए उनके साथ बात करते हैं। इसका तेजी से परिणाम भी दिखा और जिन मरीजों को ठीक होने में दस-12 दिन लग रहे थे वह अब सप्ताह भर में ठीक हो रहे हैं। करीब डेढ़ माह से अस्पताल प्रबंधन यह प्रयोग कर रहा है।

मिलने के दौरान मरीज के परिजन यह रखते हैं सावधानी

  • मरीज को खांसी आ रही है तो परिजन मास्क और पीपीई किट में रहते हैं। सुरक्षित दूरी बनाकर बात करते हैं।
  • मरीज को खांसी नहीं है तो परिजन मास्क अच्छे से पहनकर पास में बैठकर उन्हें हाथ से खाना खिलाते हैं
  • परिजन के पास हमेशा सेनेटाइजर रहता है, जिससे वह हाथ सैनिटाइज करता रहता है।
  • परिजन जब चाहे पूरी सुरक्षा रखते हुए मिल सकता है।

पहले अकेलेपन के लक्षण देखे, फिर विशेषज्ञों से राय लेकर शुरू की व्यवस्था

सिनर्जी अस्पताल के न्यूरो सर्जन व डायरेक्टर डॉ. सुबोध जैन बताते हैं कि हमने महसूस किया कि मरीज को जब बायपैप या ऑक्सीजन आदि लगती है तो वह घबराहट में रहते हैं। अकेलापन महसूस करते हैं। इसे लेकर विशेषज्ञों से बात कर परिजन को मिलने की छूट देने का फैसला लिया। इससे मरीज डिप्रेशन में नहीं रहे और तेजी से रिकवर भी हुए।

सरकारी अस्पतालों में मरीजों की खबर न मिलने की शिकायतें, प्रशासन से व्यवस्था बनाने का कहा

सांसद शंकर लालवानी ने बताया कि सरकारी अस्पतालों में मरीज के परिजनों की शिकायतें हैं कि उन्हें सही भोजन नहीं मिलता है और मरीज के हालचाल पता नहीं चलते हैं। इसके लिए प्रशासन से मांग की है कि व्यवस्था सुधारी जाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें