आंवला नवमी:भगवान विष्णु और माता लक्ष्मी की विशेष कृपा पाने के लिए आंवले के वृक्ष के नीचे की पूजा

इंदौर2 घंटे पहले
  • मंदिरों में हुआ विशेष शृंगार व अभिषेक, भगवान को लगाए 56 भोग

आंवला नवमी पर सोमवार को आंवले के पेड़ का पूजन कर भगवान को 56 भोग लगाए गए। श्री विद्याधाम मंदिर में आंवले के पेड़ के नीचे महामंडलेश्वर स्वामी चिन्मयानंद सरस्वती के सान्निध्य में 21 विद्वानों द्वारा भगवान विष्णु का पूजन किया गया। पूनमचंद अग्रवाल, सुरेश शाहरा, दिनेश शर्मा आदि ने पेड़ की पूजा कर आरती की।

वेंकटेश देवस्थान- वेंकटेश देवस्थान छत्रीबाग में अन्नकूट महोत्सव स्वामी विष्णुप्रपन्नाचार्य महाराज के सान्निध्य में मनाया गया। प्रभु वेंकटेश, महालक्ष्मी व रामानुज स्वामी को माखन-मिश्री, लड्‌डू, रबड़ी सहित 56 व्यंजनों का भोग लगाया गया।

अलीजा सरकार- पंचकुइया रोड स्थित वीर बगीची में अन्नकूट महोत्सव मनाया गया। अलीजा सरकार को छप्पन भोग लगाकर फूल बंगला सजाया गया। रात में सुंदर कांड का पाठ व अन्य कार्यक्रम हुए। मिलती है सकारात्मक ऊर्जा

मान्यता के अनुसार आंवला नवमी पर आंवले की पूजा करने से माता लक्ष्मी की विशेष कृपा मिलती है। पौराणिक कथा के अनुसार इस दिन देवी लक्ष्मी ने आंवले के पेड़ के नीचे शिवजी और विष्णुजी का पूजन किया था, तभी से इस तिथि पर आंवले की पूजा शुरू हुई। मान्यता है कि आंवले के वृक्ष का पूजन करने से नकारात्मकता खत्म होती है और सकारात्मक ऊर्जा प्राप्त होती है।

संत-महंतों ने किया आंवले के वृक्ष का पूजन

हंसदास मठ परिसर में आंवले के पेड़ के नीचे भगवान विष्णु का पूजन किया गया। महामंडलेश्वर स्वामी रामचरणदास महाराज ने कहा- आंवले की पूजा करने से जय और विजय की प्राप्ति एवं भगवान श्रीहरि की कृपा प्राप्त होती है।

नोटों से किया माता मंदिर में शृंगार

केला माता मंदिर बियाबानी में गोपाष्टमी
पर रविवार को फूल बंगला सजाया गया और नोटों से माता का शृंगार किया गया। आरती के बाद बरकती नोट भक्तों में वितरित किए गए।

