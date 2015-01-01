पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपोत्सव:कुलदेवी महालक्ष्मी और महाराजा अग्रसेन का किया पूजन, आज और कल भी दीप प्रज्ज्वलित किए जाएंगे

इंदौर10 मिनट पहले
संस्था अग्रमंच ने अग्रसेन प्रतिमा के समक्ष दीपोत्सव मनाया। कुलदेवी महालक्ष्मी और महाराजा अग्रसेन का भी पूजन किया। यहां रविवार और सोमवार को भी दीप प्रज्ज्वलित किए जाएंगे। जानकारी संस्था संरक्षक शैलेष गर्ग एवं संस्थापक आशीष गोयल ने दी। इस मौको पर पवन सिंघानिया एवं संदीप जैन, विनोद अग्रवाल, टीकमचंद गर्ग, प्रेमचंद गोयल, विष्णु बिंदल, गोविंद सिंघल, विष्णु गोयल, नंदकिशोर कंदोई, अनिल अग्रवाल के अलावा दीपिका गोयल, प्रीति गर्ग, अर्चना अग्रवाल, डाॅ. राकेश अग्रवाल, गरिमा अग्रवाल, प्रीति अग्रवाल, पल्लवी गर्ग आदि मौजूद थे।

