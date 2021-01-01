पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

IPS अफसरों के तबादले:हरिनारायण चारी मिश्र फिर बने इंदौर के आईजी, एडीजी योगेश देशमुख को उज्जैन की जिम्मेदारी

इंदौर39 मिनट पहले
हरिनारायण चारी मिश्र (बाएं) और योगेश देशमुख (दाएं)- फाइल फोटो। - Dainik Bhaskar
राज्‍य सरकार ने बुधवार देर शाम भारतीय पुलि‍स सेवा (IPS) के 23 अफसरों का तबादला कर द‍िया। हरिनारायण चारी मिश्र को इंदौर आईजी बनाया गया है, जबक‍ि योगेश देशमुख को उज्जैन पदस्थ कि‍या गया है।

देश के टॉप पुलिस अफसरों में शुमार सीवान के आईपीएस हरिनारायण चारी मिश्रा को एक बार फिर इंदौर का आईजी बनाया गया है। उनकी उत्कृष्ट सेवाओं को देखते हुए सरकार ने कोरोना के हालात के बीच इससे निपटने को लेकर जिम्मेदारी दी है। इसके पहले हरिनारायणचारी खरगौन में डीआईजी के पद पर ही तैनात थे।

इंदौर में पदस्थापन के दौरान ही गुंडा राज खत्म करके उन्होंने पुलिस का सम्मान बढ़ाया था। सरकार ने इनका तबादला पहले भोपाल पुलिस मुख्यालय और फिर खरगौन डीआईजी के पद पर कर दिया गया था। लेकिन, शिवराज सरकार के बनते ही पहली पोस्टिंग में इन्हें फिर से इंदौर की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई है। हरिनारायण को इंदौर में फिर से पोस्टेड किए जाने पर जिले के लोगों में काफी खुशी देखी जा रही है।

सरल, सहज और बेदाग चरित्र वाले हरिनारायणचारी मिश्र ने जबलपुर के पुलिस अधीक्षक रहते हुए यहां नवाचार के रूप में विशेष कार्ययोजना को अंजाम दिया था। इस वजह से सुसाइड के मामले में भारत में नंबर वन जबलपुर में आत्महत्याओं में काफी कमी आई। इसके लिए उन्होंने संजीवनी हेल्पलाइन शुरू की थी। खंडवा में एसपी रहते उन्होंने धार्मिक उन्माद की घटनाओं को रोका था। इसके लिए उन्हें राज्य सरकार ने इंदिरा गांधी शांति पुरस्कार दिया था।

वहीं बालाघाट में नक्सलियों और ग्वालियर में गुंडों के आतंक का सफाया किया। ग्वालियर में कार्यरत रहते उनका नाम लिम्का बुक ऑफ रिकॉर्ड में दर्ज किया गया। इंदौर में पहली पदस्थापन के दौरान भारत सरकार के भूतल परिवहन मंत्रालय ने भी इन्हें सम्मानित किया था। सड़क दुर्घटनाओं में कमी पाने और ट्रैफिक में नवाचार में अपनाने को लेकर देश में इस शहर को नंबर वन चुना गया था।

