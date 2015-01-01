पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ये कैसी दोस्ती:युवती ने ठुकराया सगाई का प्रस्ताव, बदला लेने सोशल मीडिया पर फर्जी आईडी से नंबर और फोटो किए वायरल

इंदौर17 मिनट पहले
पुलिस ने आरोपी को पकड़ लिया है।
  • युवती को परेशान करने वाले को पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

दोस्तों के साथ सोशल मीडिया के अलग-अलग प्लेटफाॅर्म पर आईडी बनाकर फोटो अपलोड करने वाली युवती को उसी के दोस्त ने बदनाम करने की कोशिश की है। आरोपी ने युवती को सगाई का भी प्रस्ताव दिया था, लेकिन उसने इनकार कर दिया। इसी का बदला लेने के लिए उसके सोशल मीडिया पर उसने फर्जी नाम से कई अकाउंट बनाए और उसके फोटो व मोबाइल नंबर अपलोड कर अश्लील कमेंट्स किए।

सायबर सेल टीआई राशिद अहमद ने बताया कि आरोपी अनिल कुमार (25) पिता अशोक कुमार मौर्य निवासी एरोड्रम रोड है। आरोपी के साथ रहने वाली एक युवती ने शिकायत की थी कि किसी ने सोशल मीडिया और टिक-टॉक पर उसके फर्जी नाम से आईडी बनाकर उसके फोटो व नंबर शेयर किए हैं। इस पर कुछ लोगों ने अश्लील कमेंट्स किए हैं। टीम ने जांच की, तो युवती के साथ रहने वाला आरोपी अनिल निकला।

उसने बताया कि 2019 में भी आरोपी ने सोशल मीडिया पर उसकी फर्जी प्रोफाइल बनाई थी। वह युवती के घर सगाई का प्रस्ताव लेकर भी गया था, लेकिन उसने ठुकरा दिया था। अनिल ने बताया कि युवती ने उससे सगाई ठुकरा दी थी और उसकी दोस्तों के साथ फोटो डालने की हरकत पसंद नहीं थी, इसलिए उसे परेशान करने के लिए ऐसा किया।

