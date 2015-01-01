पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Youth Found Head Corpse In Indore, Killed By Brick And Stone, Police Engaged In Identification

सनसनीखेज वारदात:इंदौर में युवक की सिर कुचली लाश मिली, ईंट और पत्थर मारकर की गई हत्या

इंदौर11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कलाली के पास मिली लाश को पुलिस ने पोस्टमार्टम के लिए अस्पताल पहुंचाया।

सदर बाजार थाना क्षेत्र में गुरुवार सुबह एक युवक की पत्थर से सिर कुचली लाश मिली है। मृतक की शिनाख्ती के लिए पुलिस पूछताछ कर रही है। डायल 100 की टीम ने के अनुसार युवक की हत्या पत्थर और ईंट से सिर कुचलकर की गई है।

सदर बाजार टीआई अजय वर्मा ने बताया कि कलाली के पास एक व्यक्ति के रक्तरंजित लाश पड़ी होने की सूचना मिली थी। मौके पर पहुंचे, तो पास में एक पत्थर पड़ा था, जिस पर खून लगा था। प्रारंभिक जानकारी में पत्थर से सिर कुचलकर हत्या किया जाना पाया गया है। शव देखने पर लग रहा है कि मृतक पेशे से मजदूर था। संभवत: विवाद के बाद वारदात को अंजाम दिया गया होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें