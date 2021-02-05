पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस की जनसुनवाई में आत्महत्या का प्रयास:प्लॉट पर कब्जा; चार माह से नहीं सुन रही थी पुलिस, इसलिए केरोसिन डालकर किया आत्महत्या का प्रयास

इंदौर
पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम के अंदर ही बाथरूम में पानी डालते फरियादी पर कर्मचारी

डीआईजी कार्यालय में बैठे पुलिस अधिकारियों के होश उड़ गए, जब परिसर में एक युवक ने खुद के ऊपर केरोसिन उड़ेल लिया। पुलिसकर्मियों ने युवक को पकड़ लिया। युवक को छोटी ग्वालटोली थाना पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया गया। युवक के प्लाॅट पर दबंग ने कब्जा कर लिया है। इसकी शिकायत वह चार महीने से द्वारकापुरी थाने में कर रहा था, लेकिन पुलिस नहीं सुन रही थी।

मंगलवार को डीआईजी कार्यालय में जनसुनवाई चल रही थी। इसी दौरान रामानंद नगर निवासी महेश त्रिपाले अपनी मां के साथ विदुर नगर में अपने प्लाट पर कब्जे का आवेदन लेकर आया था। उसने आते ही अपनी शर्ट उतारी और बोतल में भरकर लाया केरोसिन अपने शरीर पर उड़ेल। वहां मौजूद पुलिसकर्मियों ने महेश को अपनी कस्टडी में ले लिया। महेश ने बताया कि धर्मेंद्र जैन और सतपाल तोमर ने उसके विदुर नगर स्थित प्लाॅट पर कब्जा कर लिया है। ये दोनों उसे न तो प्लाॅट की राशि दे रहे हैं और न कब्जा करने दे रहे हैं। इसकी पिछले चार महीनों से द्वारकापुरी थाने में शिकायत कर रहा हूं, लेकिन मेरी सुनवाई नहीं हो रही है। इसीलिए मैंने डीआईजी कार्यालय में आकर यह कदम उठाया है। बताया जाता है कि युवक एक फर्जी पत्रकार के साथ जनसुनवाई में आया था। पुलिस ने फर्जी पत्रकार को भी थाने में बैठा लिया है।

