निरीक्षण:निरीक्षण पर पहुंचे सीएमएचओ ठाकुर, नए सिविल अस्पताल भवन को देखा; ड्यूटी से नदारद डॉक्टरों की अनुपस्थिति लगाई

पेटलावद5 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

गुरुवार सुबह मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी जयपालसिंह ठाकुर नवीन सिविल हाॅस्पिटल भवन का निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे। उन्होंने भवन में चल रहे कार्यों को देख उसकी जानकारी ली। इसके बाद अस्पताल भवन जल्द यहां शिफ्ट करने की बात कही। वहीं सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में ड्यूटी के समय नहीं मिलने वाले डॉक्टरों की अनुपस्थिति लगाई।

गौरतलब है कि भवन निर्माण हैंडओवर होने में लग रहे समय के कारण पुराने भवन में ही अस्पताल चल रहा है। जहां मरीजों को कई तरह की समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। भवन का कार्य तो लगभग पूर्ण हो चुका है लेकिन विद्युत सप्लाय में देरी होने के कारण इसे शुरू नहीं किया जा रहा है।

सीएमएचओ डाॅ. ठाकुर पेटलावद सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र भी पहुंचे। जहां ड्यूटी समय में भी डॉक्टर अनुपस्थित मिले। इस पर उन्होंने नाराजगी जाहिर की। इसके बाद ठाकुर ने रजिस्टर में डॉक्टरों की अनुपस्थिति लगाई। सीएमएचओं द्वारा अस्पताल की साफ-सफाई एवं ओपीडी के बारे में भी आवश्यक निर्देश भी बीएमओं डाॅ. एमएल चौपड़ा को दिए।

