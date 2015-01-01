पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रोटोकॉल उल्लंघन:कार्यक्रम में नहीं बुलाने का मुद्दा विधानसभा में उठाएंगे विधायक

पेटलावद4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रोटोकॉल उल्लंघन का आरोप
  • प्रेस वार्ता कर भाजपा सांसद और नगर परिषद पर किया सीधा हमला

नगर परिषद प्रांगण में 18 नवंबर को प्रधानमंत्री आवास के हितग्राहियों को प्रमाण पत्र वितरित करने के लिए रखे गए कार्यक्रम में विधायक वालसिंह मेड़ा को आमंत्रित नहीं किया गया। इससे नाराज मेड़ा व उनके समर्थकों ने प्रोटोकॉल का उल्लंघन करने का आरोप लगाया है। मेड़ा अब इस मामले को विधानसभा में उठाने का मन बना रहे हैं।

इसी मामले को लेकर अपने निवास पर विधायक ने पत्रकारवार्ता रखी। मेड़ा ने समारोह के मुख्य अतिथि रहे सांसद गुमानसिंह डामोर पर सीधा हमला बोला। उन्होंने कहा जनता के चुने हुए विधायक को एक सोची समझी रणनीति के तहत शासकीय समारोह से दूर रखा गया।

इससे विधानसभा क्षेत्र के मतदाताओं का अपमान हुआ है। मेड़ा ने कहा वे इस मामले को लेकर राज्यपाल को पत्र लिखकर उनका ध्यान आकर्षित कराएंगे। विधायक जैसे संवैधानिक पद की अवहेलना शासकीय समारोह में किस आधार पर की गई। विधायक ने इस पूरे मामले में नप अध्यक्ष एवं सीएमओ की भूमिका पर भी सवाल खड़े किए।

विकास के लिए 1 करोड़ स्वीकृत कराए थे : मेड़ा

मेड़ा ने कहा नगर विकास के लिए कांग्रेस शासनकाल में मैंने भाजपा समर्थित परिषद होने के बावजूद एक करोड़ रुपए स्वीकृत कराए थे। इतना ही नहीं तत्कालीन कैबिनेट मंत्री राज्यवर्धनसिंह से मुलाकात कर 50 लाख रुपए की पहली किश्त जारी करवाई थी। मैंने भेदभाव नहीं किया लेकिन भाजपा सरकार के प्रतिनिधि सामान्य राजनीतिक शिष्टाचार भूलकर विधायक जैसे जनप्रतिनिधि का अपमान कर रहे हैं, जो निंदनीय है।

