भ्रष्टाचार:पंचायत ने सीसी सड़क बनाई नहीं और पूरी राशि निकाल ली, गांव के युवक ने जनपद सीईओ से की शिकायत

पेटलावद2 दिन पहले
  • कालीघाट पंचायत के ग्राम भक्तिया के लिए 2017 में स्वीकृत हुई थी सड़क
  • 3.48 लाख की लागत से बनना थी

सीसी रोड बनाए बगैर ग्राम पंचायत द्वारा राशि निकालने का मामला सामने आया है। संबंधित गांव के युवक ने जनपद पंचायत सीईओ को सड़क निर्माण किए बगैर राशि निकालने की शिकायत की है। मामला ग्राम पंचायत कालीघाटी के गांव भक्तिया का है। जहां सीसी रोड निर्माण कार्य हुआ ही नहीं और काम के लिए पूरी राशि निकाल ली गई है।

फर्जी तरीके से पूरी राशि आहरण करने का आरोप युवक ने लगाया। शिकायतकर्ता लालू पिता सुखराम डामर निवासी भक्तिया ने मुख्य कार्यपालन अधिकारी जनपद पंचायत पेटलावद को आवेदन देते हुए कार्रवाई की मांग की।

उसने बताया ग्राम भक्तिया में पंच परमेश्वर योजना अंतर्गत 26 जनवरी 17 को 3 लाख 48 हजार रुपए की लागत से बनने वाला सीसी रोड स्वीकृत हुआ था। सीसी रोड ग्राम भक्तिया स्कूल तक गांव के अन्य छोर से बनाए जाने के लिए राशि स्वीकृत हुई थी।

लालूू ने आरोप लगाया कि पंचायत द्वारा सीसी रोड निर्माण न करते हुए केवल कागजों पर ही मार्ग पूर्ण बताकर राशि हड़प ली। इतना ही नहीं सीसी रोड नंदू शुक्ला के घर से स्कूल तक निर्माण होना बता दिया गया है, जबकि गांव में नंदू शुक्ला नामक कोई व्यक्ति ही नहीं है। स्कूल तक निर्माण भी नहीं हुआ है। गलत जानकारी दर्शाकर पूरी राशि निकाल ली गई।

भ्रष्टाचार में पंचायत सचिव, रोजगार सहायक व सरपंच आदि की अहम भूमिका रही

लालू ने आवेदन आरोप लगाया कि सड़क निर्माण में किए गए इस भ्रष्टाचार में पंचायत सचिव, रोजगार सहायक व सरपंच आदि की अहम भूमिका रही। लालू ने आवेदन के माध्यम से कार्रवाई की मांग की है।

आम दिनों में उड़ती है धूल

गांव की सड़क पूरी तरह कच्ची है जो ग्रामीणों के लिए परेशानी बनी हुई है। बारिश में कीचड़ के कारण दिक्कतें होती है। जबकि आम दिनों में उड़ती धूल के कारण ग्रामीणों को परेशानी आ रही है।

आवेदन मिला है, मौके पर जाकर जांच करेंगे
शिकायतकर्ता का आवेदन प्राप्त हुआ है। सीसी रोड के संबंध में मौके पर जाकर जांच करने के बाद ही स्थिति का पता चलेगा।

-एनएस चौहान, सीईओ, जनपद पंचायत

