मदद:नगर के युवा ने दिव्यांग बालक को उपलब्ध कराई ट्राइसिकल

पेटलावद2 घंटे पहले
  • सोशल मीडिया पर फोटो वायरल होने के बाद की मदद

सोशल मीडिया पर एक दिव्यांग बच्चे की तस्वीर सामने आने के बाद नगर के एक युवा ने उसके लिए ट्राइसिकिल की व्यवस्था की। बाद में विधायक वालसिंह मेड़ा की उपस्थिति में ट्राइसिकिल सौंपी गई। स्थसानीय राजापुरा-तलावपाड़ा के रहने वाला बालक दोनों पैरों से चलने में असमर्थ है। उसकी इस पीढ़ा को देखते हुए नगर के धनराज राठौड़ द्वारा एक फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर करते हुए सहायता की अपील की।

वायरल हो रही इस फोटो को नगर के समाजसेवा में अग्रणी मुथा परिवार तक पहुंची तो परिवार के युवा सदस्य एवं महाविद्यालय कमेटी के विधायक प्रतिनिधि आशीष मुथा ने पिता अशोक मुथा की स्मृति में यतींद्र सोशल एंड वेलफेयर सोसायटी के बैनर तले ट्राइसिकिल की व्यवस्था की। प्रभात श्रीवास्तव, जावेद लोधी मौजूद थे।

