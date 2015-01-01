पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

त्योहार:रूप चौदस पर महिलाओं ने सोलह शृंगार और सौंदर्य प्रसाधन का सामान खरीदा

पेटलावद3 घंटे पहले
  • बाजार में सुबह से शुरू हुआ खरीदारी का सिलसिला रात तक चला

धनतेरस के बाद रूप चौदस पर भी शुक्रवार को बाजार में लोगों की भीड़ उमड़ी। नगर सहित आसपास के ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों से आए ग्रामीणों ने जमकर खरीदारी की। रोशनी एवं दीपों का त्योहार दीपावली पर्व शनिवार को धूमधाम व हर्षोल्लास के साथ मनाया जाएगा।

इसके लिए पूरे शहर में आकर्षक रोशनी के साथ ही साज-सज्जा की गई है। धनतेरस की तरह शुक्रवार को भी शहर के प्रमुख बाजारों में खरीदारी के लिए भीड़ दिखाई दी। वहीं धनतेरस पर जो लोग खरीदारी से वंचित रह गए थे उन्होंने शुक्रवार को खरीदारी की।

ग्रामीण महिलाएं नहीं रहीं पीछे, ब्यूटी पार्लरों में पहुंची

आधुनिकता के इस युग मे ग्रामीण महिलाएं भी पीछे नहीं रहीं। पहले सिर्फ शहरी क्षेत्र की महिलाएं ब्यूटी पार्लर जाती थीं किंतु अब धीरे-धीरे ग्रामीण क्षेत्र की महिलाएं भी ब्यूटी पार्लरों की ओर रुख कर रही हैं। इसी क्रम में शुक्रवार को आसपास के ग्रामीण अंचल से बड़ी संख्या में महिलाएं व युवतियां ब्यूटी पार्लर पहुंचीं और अपना रूप निखारा।

यहां भी रही भीड़ : सबसे अधिक भीड़ कपड़े व पटाखों की दुकान पर रही। इसके अलावा ज्वेलरी शोरूम, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक आइटम, वाहन शो रूम आदि स्थानों पर भी भीड़ पड़ी। शहर की सभी दुकानों पर खरीदा पहुंचे, वहीं गली-मोहल्ले में पटाखों की गूंज सुनाई दे रही है।

ब्यूटी पार्लर पर रही भीड़, महिलाओं ने निखारा रूप

रूप चौदस पर शहर में सौंदर्य प्रसाधन सामग्रियों की जमकर बिक्री हुई। रूप चतुर्दशी पर महिलाओं ने अपने रूप को निखारा और श्रृंगार किया। इतने दिनों से घर की साफ-सफाई, सजावट व मिठाइयां बनाने में जुटी महिलाओं ने रूप चौदस पर खुद के लिए समय निकाला।

कुछ महिलाओं ने घर पर तो किसी ने ब्यूटी पार्लरों में जाकर रूप निखारा। ब्यूटी पार्लरों में भी दिनभर भीड़ रही। महिलाओं ने इस दिन का महत्व समझते हुए सोलह-शृंगार किया। कई महिलाओं ने इस दिन के लिए पहले से ही बुकिंग करवा रखी थी। मान्यता है कि इस दिन सूर्योदय से पूर्व स्नान करने से धन व ऐश्वर्य की वृद्धि होती है।

रूप चतुर्दशी को नरक चतुर्दशी के नाम से भी जाना जाता है। महिलाओं ने रूप चतुर्दशी पर सोलह शृंगार के सभी सौंदर्य प्रसाधन सामग्रियों की खरीदारी की। इस खरीदारी में पुरुष भी पीछे नहीं रहे। उन्होंने भी विभिन्न प्रकार के सौंदर्य प्रसाधनों की खरीदारी की। शुक्रवार को शहर के अधिकांश ब्यूटी पार्लर व हेयर सैलूनों में भीड़ रही।

