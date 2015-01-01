पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छठ महापर्व:36 घंटे का निर्जला व्रत शुरू, शनिवार सुबह सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ होगा पूरा, आज डूबते सूर्य को जल चढ़ाएंगे

पीथमपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सात घाट पर पर्व मनाने की व्यवस्था की, आगरा-मुंबई रोड पर लगाया पुलिस बल

उत्तर भारतीयों के मुख्य पर्व छठ महापर्व के तहत गुरुवार शाम को खरना की रस्म निभाने के साथ ही 36 घंटे का निर्जला व्रत शुरू हो गया है। शुक्रवार शाम को व्रतधारी डूबते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देंगे। शनिवार सुबह उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने का साथ ही यह व्रत पूरा होगा और व्रतधारी पारणा करेंगे। इस पर्व में सूर्यदेव व छठ माता की उपासना परिवार की खुशहाली और संतान की उन्नति के लिए की जाती है।

छठ महापर्व में गुरुवार को खरना की रस्म निभाई गई। गुड़ की खीर, लौकी की सब्जी और पूरी साग का प्रसाद ग्रहण करने के बाद छठव्रतियों का 36 घंटे का निर्जला उपवास शुरू किया। शुक्रवार शाम 4 बजे व्रतधारी व सहयोगी बांस की टोकरी में गन्ना, मकोह सहित सभी तरह के फल, ठेकुवा (आटे से बनी मिठाई), कचौनी (चावल से बनी मिठाई) व पूजा का सामान लेकर छठ मैया के गीत गाते हुए घाट पर पहुंचेंगे। इस दौरान का चाही बांस के बहंगिया, बहंगी लचकत जाए जैसे गीत गूंजेंगे।

इस दिन तालाब या कुंड के पानी खड़े होकर व्रतधारी डूबते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देंगे। यह व्रत शनिवार सुबह सप्तमी को उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ पूरा होगा। यहां उत्तर भारत के 50 हजार से ज्यादा लोग रहते हैं और इसमें से 20 हजार से ज्यादा लोग यह व्रत करने के साथ सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने घाट पर पहुंचते हैं। नगर पालिका के स्वच्छता निरीक्षक रूपेश सूर्या ने बताया कि घाटों की सफाई करवा दी गई है। घाटों तक व्रत करने वाले और उसके सहयोगी को ही जाने दिया जाएगा, बाकी को 100 फीट पहले ही रोका जाएगा ताकि घाट पर भीड़ नहीं हो।

कुछ लोगों ने कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते घर पर अस्थायी कुंड बनाकर पूजा करने की बात कही है। सीएसपी तरूणेंद्रसिंह बघेल ने बताया सभी घाटों पर पुलिस बल लगाया गया है। यातायात प्रभारी मनोहरसिंह चौहान ने बताया संजय जलाशय के पास स्थित आगरा-मुंबई रोड पर पुलिस बड़े वाहनों को रोककर घाट पर जाने वालों को रास्ता पार कराएगी ताकि हादसे की स्थिति नहीं बने। अपर कलेक्टर शैलेंद्रसिंह सोलंकी ने मास्क का उपयोग करने की बात कही है।

पीथमपुर में इन सात तालाब व कुंड पर होगी पूजा

संजय जलाशय, बगदून तालाब, सागौर तालाब, हाउसिंग बोर्ड कॉलोनी, सिल्वर ओक तालाब, बोकनेश्वर कुंड, सिलाबड़ तालाब के घाट पर पूजा कर छठ व सप्तमी को सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया जाएगा।

दिनभर चला खरीदारी का दौर : गुरुवार को महापर्व से जुड़ी खरीदारी का दौर चलता रहा, जिससे बाजार में दिनभर भीड़ बनी रही।

निजी कंपनी हर घाट पर लगाएगी मेडिकल कैंप

फ्लैक्सी टप इंटरनेशनल कंपनी शुक्रवार-शनिवार को सातों घाटों पर मेडिकल कैंप लगाएगी। कंपनी के महाप्रबंध मनोज द्विवेदी ने बताया यहां लोगों की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग करने के साथ स्वास्थ्य की जांच की जाएगी। कोरोना संदिग्ध होने पर प्रशासन को सूचना दी जाएगी। यहां एंबुलेंस की व्यवस्था भी रहेगी यदि व्रत सहित किसी भी कारण किसी की स्थिति खराब होती है तो उसे तत्काल अस्पताल भेजा जाएगा।

